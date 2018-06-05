Touro University California has promoted Lisa Norton, Ed.D., to dean of the College of Education and Health Services.

Norton has been at the 1,400-student private institution on Vallejo's Mare Island since August 2016, first as associate dean of that college and then interim dean as of last summer. On April 30, Norton was picked as dean, the university announced Tuesday.

Norton is passionate about building relationships with the local community especially when it comes to addressing social issues, and she came to the university when it was building more bridges to organizations in Vallejo and the rest of Solano County.

"I see CEHS as the backbone to helping build healthy communities in both Vallejo and Solano County as we prepare the educators and health care leaders in the county," Norton said. "My focus is to lead the college on issues of social justice, equity and diversity both internally at TUC, but also throughout the county."

Norton was associate dean of the College of Education and Health Professions at the University of Arkansas, Little Rock, 2014-2016. She coordinated the first student success center in the college to help students, especially those at risk, stay or get back on track.



