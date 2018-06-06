KB Home (NYSE: KBH) on Wednesday announced completion of three models for its 71-home Skyline development in Vallejo.

Skyline will have four two-story designs, ranging in size from 2,058 to 2,873 square feet and having up to five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The options include first-floor bed-and-bath suites, oversized kitchen islands, great rooms and extra storage. Pricing begins in the mid-$600,000s.

Energy-saving features planned for Skyline are estimated to save homeowners from $972 to $1,104 in annual energy costs, depending on the floor plan.

Skyline is near interstate highways 680 and 780 and transit operators San Francisco Bay Ferry and SolTrans. Notable area employers include Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, Sutter Solano Medical Center, a California Highway Patrol Regional Office and the California Maritime Academy.



The model homes will open to the public on Saturday, June 9, at 10 a.m. The sales office (kbhome.com, 888-KB-HOMES) is at 8907 Brookside Drive, at the intersection with Regents Park Drive. It is open Tuesdays through Sundays, 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Mondays, 1–6 p.m.



KB Home has built more than 600,000 homes since its founding in 1957. It is building in 35 markets in seven states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers.