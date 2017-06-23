Carrie Brown of Jimtown Store wins Women in Business Award

Notable Quote: “I’m an accidental business person, I didn’t intend to become one but rather learned by experience and observation of what works and doesn’t work. I’ve also been mentored by many amazing professionals and my own family. My business is an extension of my life, it is my avocation and practice.”

Professional background: Proprietor Jimtown Store, fine artist, decorative painter, stylist for photography in food, lifestyle and cookbooks, author of The Jimtown Store Cookbook, publishers Harper Collins NY, contributor of content and recipes to over 15 published books, caterer, cooking and arts instructor, product and style consultant for Bath & Body Works Columbus Ohio

Education: BFA Academy of Art University, SF

Staff: 20

Tell us about yourself and your company: Jimtown is a landmark 125-year-old community store in the heart of the bucolic Alexander Valley. It is a café with a restaurant kitchen offering dine-in and take- out house-made food, a purveyor of unusual provisions, toys, housewares, local artisans crafts and antiques. Jimtown caters events for our neighbors, wineries and destination travelers and manufactures a wholesale line of Jimtown Fresh Condiments sold throughout the west coast at specialty stores and markets like Oliver’s’.

I have a fine art background, minoring in art history. Before restoring Jimtown with my late husband John Werner I worked as a photo stylist, graphic artist, decorative painter and exhibited my artwork on both coasts. Extensive travel, living abroad multiple times and on both coasts has given me a wider world view and appreciation for people and cultures who are different than my own. Jimtown is an extension of my sensibilities and sense of style, love for food, art, entertaining, design and especially for nurturing community. I’ve always thought of Jimtown as a safe harbor, a democratic business that welcomes everyone.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

Publication of “The New Christmas Tree” Artisan Publishers New York, a design book featuring trees inspired by nature, food, color, folk art, fashion and art history that aims to encourage people to express their personal sense of style by creating unusual Christmas Trees. The book is full of step by step DIY crafts and was widely publicized nationally and in Canada.

Any community involvement?

Serving as a founding board member and now advisory board member of Worth Our Weight culinary apprentice program in Santa Rosa. Evelyn Cheatham has a remarkable vision and ability to transform the lives of underserved youth. Most sessions with Evelyn recounting stories of achievement, and selfless progress made by the apprentices usually ends in a big WOW of gratitude and wonder!

Supporting local arts, education and humanitarian groups in Sonoma County including our local Alexander Valley School, Farm to Pantry, Healdsburg Jazz Festival, Alexander Valley Film Festival, North Sonoma County Services for homeless, Healdsburg Community Foundation, Russian River Keeper, Modini Mayacamas Audubon Canyon Preserve, local public radio and NPR, Classical KDFC to name a few.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Celebrating the 25th Year Anniversary as proprietor of Jimtown Store. It has been my privilege to work with my family, mentor many young people and collaborate with talented chefs, designers, community builders, teachers, artists, farmers, gardeners and conservationists for the last 26 years.

What is your biggest challenge today?