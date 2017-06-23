Roni Brown of Summit State Bank wins Women in Business Award

Professional background: Marketing professional, primarily in the Financial Services Industry.

Education: Bank Marketing Certificate from the University of Colorado at Boulder

Staff: 1

Tell us about yourself and your company: In my current role of Vice President and Marketing Director at Summit State Bank, I am responsible for developing, managing and executing marketing programs to coincide with the Bank’s strategic, branding and growth objectives. As a community bank, commitment and involvement within the community is of utmost importance and falls under my area of responsibility.

In 2016, we welcomed Jim Brush as our president & CEO and the charge has been clear to grow the bank. We are fortunate to have many seasoned community bankers on our team and we are poised for growth, especially with the strong local economy. I am a huge fan of supporting local businesses and have enjoyed working for local companies as you can see the direct benefit of your work and it supports the community you live in

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

I’d like to reframe the question to – Is there something that you are particularly proud of in the last year that you’d like to share?

I am grateful and proud that the bank supported our participation in the Sonoma County Women in Conversation speaker’s series. Sonoma Media Investments presented the opportunity and our leadership team supported our role as the presenting sponsor for the past two years. We have welcomed some amazing women to speak to those in attendance – Lesley Stahl, Ayesha Curry, Gloria Steinem and local inspirational women like Amelia Ceja and Serafina Palandech and Jennifer Johnson, co-owners of Hip Chick Farms.

Any community involvement?

I love children and find every opportunity to help wherever I can in making a difference in the life of a child. I am currently vice president of the Court Appointed Special Advocates Board, which works tirelessly to support children that are placed in the foster system. I have served on the Schools Plus Board, been a mentor on several occasions, participated in Junior Achievement, was a Girl Scout Leader.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

My greatest achievement is being the mother to my beautiful daughters, Lauren and Megan. Now that they are both mother’s it is so fun to watch them raise their children.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Work life balance – is there such a thing? All my professional life I have been in the public eye so it is sometimes difficult to separate the two worlds.

Words that best describe you: Confident, outgoing and independent. I think it is fair to say that I am a straight shooter and you always know where you stand with me.

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

In my role, I wear a lot of hats and finding common ground is sometimes an interesting dance. I have the pleasure of working with executives, employees, customers, vendors and the public and keeping everyone happy is a juggling act. I find that working in committees is often a challenge to arrive at conscientious, but you learn a lot about yourself and it is a great opportunity to develop listening skills. If you try your best to not take things personally and remind yourself that tomorrow is another day, you’ll fair well.