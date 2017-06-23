Kristina Derkos of Redwood Credit Union wins Women in Business Award

Notable Quote: “If I were to describe myself, I would say that I am a balanced thinker, strategic business partner, and vision architect to lead my teams and the organization to realize our goals. Staff often describes me as smart and kind, with high expectations.”

Professional background: SVP, Administrative Services, Redwood Credit Union

Northern California Human Resource Manager, Waste Management, Inc.

District Human Resources Manager, Empire Waste Management

Personnel Coordinator, Town of Windsor

Office Manager, Beau Edward Burke, CPA, Inc.

Education:

AA General Education, Santa Rosa Junior College

Bachelor’s Degree in Public Business Administration, University of San Francisco

Master’s Degree in Human Resources and Industrial Relations, Penn State

Certified Senior Human Resources Professional (SHRM)

Staff: 30

Tell us about yourself and your company: It is an honor to work for such a beloved community pillar like Redwood Credit Union. I have lived in Sonoma County all my life. To work for an organization that gives back so much to the community I love is truly a gift.

Redwood Credit Union serves nearly 300,000 Members and has over $3.5 billion in assets, while consistently winning top local and national awards. While Redwood Credit Union offers a breadth of financial services, what makes Redwood Credit Union extraordinary to me is the thousands of ways the organization and its employees give unconditionally to the communities we serve. To experience firsthand the gratitude of those who have been helped through our cumulative efforts is truly transformative. It’s contagious. It changes who you are on both a personal and professional level.

An important part of my job is to continue protecting that critical cultural elements that defines who we are and how we do what we do, particularly as the company grows and evolves. The icing on the cake is that I work for a CEO (Brett Martinez) who understands the importance of taking care of employees so they, in turn, can take care of our Members and their loved ones as well. He leads with the thought that everything Redwood Credit Union does has a ripple effect in our community. This has afforded me the opportunity to work alongside him and create the programs and policies that ensure the beliefs and behaviors of the company and its employees align to the organization’s mission of passionately serving the best interests of our Members, employees, and communities

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

I’ve been working at Redwood Credit Union for over 11 years. Each and every year, there has been extraordinary growth in people and business served, and all lines of our business. As such, there is always a potential threat of the company outpacing one’s leadership skills and professional abilities. I am most proud of the fact that not only have I kept up with Redwood Credit Union’s unparalleled growth, I have played an important role in creating strategic training and development programs that enable all levels of Redwood Credit Union employees to keep ahead of the curve.

Any community involvement?

I am proud to say there are too many to list. However, one activity I deeply enjoy and find fulfillment from is my position as a Board Member at the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County. I am relatively new to the Board, but it has been such a joy to learn the important role the organization plays in engaging and inspiring individuals to learn firsthand the importance of giving back, and how it creates a deeper meaning and purpose to our lives. Not many people know that the Volunteer Center connects, supports, and oversees over 5,500 volunteers in Sonoma County. The Volunteer Center truly is a county jewel that helps keep our community strong, healthy, and vibrant.