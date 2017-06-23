s
Kristina Derkos of Redwood Credit Union wins Women in Business Award

June 23, 2017, 6:09PM

Kristina Derkos

Senior vice president of administrative services

Redwood Credit Union

3033 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa 95403

707.576.5263

www.redwoodcu.org


Notable Quote: “If I were to describe myself, I would say that I am a balanced thinker, strategic business partner, and vision architect to lead my teams and the organization to realize our goals. Staff often describes me as smart and kind, with high expectations.”

Professional background: SVP, Administrative Services, Redwood Credit Union

Northern California Human Resource Manager, Waste Management, Inc.

District Human Resources Manager, Empire Waste Management

Personnel Coordinator, Town of Windsor

Office Manager, Beau Edward Burke, CPA, Inc.

Education:

AA General Education, Santa Rosa Junior College

Bachelor’s Degree in Public Business Administration, University of San Francisco

Master’s Degree in Human Resources and Industrial Relations, Penn State

Certified Senior Human Resources Professional (SHRM)

Staff: 30

Tell us about yourself and your company: It is an honor to work for such a beloved community pillar like Redwood Credit Union. I have lived in Sonoma County all my life. To work for an organization that gives back so much to the community I love is truly a gift.

Redwood Credit Union serves nearly 300,000 Members and has over $3.5 billion in assets, while consistently winning top local and national awards. While Redwood Credit Union offers a breadth of financial services, what makes Redwood Credit Union extraordinary to me is the thousands of ways the organization and its employees give unconditionally to the communities we serve. To experience firsthand the gratitude of those who have been helped through our cumulative efforts is truly transformative. It’s contagious. It changes who you are on both a personal and professional level.

An important part of my job is to continue protecting that critical cultural elements that defines who we are and how we do what we do, particularly as the company grows and evolves. The icing on the cake is that I work for a CEO (Brett Martinez) who understands the importance of taking care of employees so they, in turn, can take care of our Members and their loved ones as well. He leads with the thought that everything Redwood Credit Union does has a ripple effect in our community. This has afforded me the opportunity to work alongside him and create the programs and policies that ensure the beliefs and behaviors of the company and its employees align to the organization’s mission of passionately serving the best interests of our Members, employees, and communities

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

I’ve been working at Redwood Credit Union for over 11 years. Each and every year, there has been extraordinary growth in people and business served, and all lines of our business. As such, there is always a potential threat of the company outpacing one’s leadership skills and professional abilities. I am most proud of the fact that not only have I kept up with Redwood Credit Union’s unparalleled growth, I have played an important role in creating strategic training and development programs that enable all levels of Redwood Credit Union employees to keep ahead of the curve.

Any community involvement?

I am proud to say there are too many to list. However, one activity I deeply enjoy and find fulfillment from is my position as a Board Member at the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County. I am relatively new to the Board, but it has been such a joy to learn the important role the organization plays in engaging and inspiring individuals to learn firsthand the importance of giving back, and how it creates a deeper meaning and purpose to our lives. Not many people know that the Volunteer Center connects, supports, and oversees over 5,500 volunteers in Sonoma County. The Volunteer Center truly is a county jewel that helps keep our community strong, healthy, and vibrant.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

I’m most proud of putting myself through school, while working full time and raising a family. No matter how challenging it was, I never gave up. Now, I have the incredible gift of witnessing my two boys demonstrate that same work ethic. Nothing makes me prouder than raising two young, good-hearted, and hard working men who will positively influence the world around them.

What is your biggest challenge today?

My biggest challenge is one of the heart. Business problems can be fixed but it’s certain employee issues I experience in my position which keep me up at night. Whether it is a terminal diagnosis, or the sudden death of an employee or their loved one, I work hard to provide comfort and options that can add some level of comfort in an otherwise devastating situation. Along those lines, I would be remiss not to mention how challenging the significant mental health crisis is in this country and in our communities at-large, including Sonoma County. The impact of not having adequate care and support for mental health issues is becoming absolutely crushing. These issues cross over into people’s professional lives. It is heartbreaking, and there is no easy solution to this deeply impactful issue. As a result of these challenges, employers and employees are left to navigate these crises with little comprehensive support. Nonetheless, I go to work each day with the mantra and spirit of making a positive difference in the lives I touch and people whom I encounter.

Words that best describe you:If I were to describe myself, I would say that I am a balanced thinker, strategic business partner, and vision architect to lead my teams and the organization to realize our goals. Staff often describe me as smart and kind, with high expectations.

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

As a woman, I have never felt my gender held me back. I am sure at certain points in my life it most likely has, but so have a thousand other things, just like everyone else – in short, we each have our challenges, even if the brush strokes are different. Instead, I chose not to make excuses for my failures or obstacles with which I was presented. My belief is if there is anything holding me back in my life, I don’t waste time making excuses but instead, I redirect that energy and the time by doing the hard work to overcome or change my situation. I truly believe that much can be accomplished, personally and professionally, through hard work, perseverance, and self-reflection.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

Societal changes will continue to have a big impact on state and federal laws, but while many of those changes will help employees, businesses will be challenged to remain competitive. California will be blazing the path sooner than anyone else, largely through local ordinances that will have far reaching implications. The short and long term implications on businesses, consumers, and employees will be hard to predict. The ability to navigate these complexities not only from a legal compliance perspective, but also from a strategic perspective, will challenge business leaders in unprecedented ways.

Who was your most important mentor? And tell us a little bit about that person:

It is very hard to just pick one. I have been blessed with so many. In thinking about those who had the greatest positive impact on my career, I would say that they all had two things in common, they had high expectations, and they each held me accountable while believing in me—not such an easy task! Their endless support and belief in me always countered the sting I felt from missed opportunities. This unique blend inspired me to learn and grow, and it lifted me up. So, when I encountered setbacks, it prepared me to more effectively bounce back with learnings that made me become a better person and a stronger leader. At Redwood Credit Union this is known as encouraging the heart. I must also add that my Dad and Mom had a big impact on me professionally. My Dad was always so kind, and he always looked out for those most likely to be taken advantage of in life. My Mom taught me the value of hard work. She showed up on time, never called in sick, worked hard, and she worried about her place of employment as though she was the owner. Even as a young girl of 7, I knew this to be true by witnessing her behaviors. She was an awesome role model, and she continues to influence me to this day.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

Women are incredibly adept at scanning the environment on a micro and macro level. Often, multi-tasking, empathy, and gut instinct are women’s greatest natural strengths. My advice to women, and to anyone for that matter, is to be self-aware of what is unique to you and use it to create your authentic leadership value and business advantage. No matter what level of job you have, a strong and rewarding career is not a sprint, it’s a journey. There will be opportunities, challenges, setbacks, and even a few failures that seem impossible to overcome. How you choose to leverage your strengths and respond to these challenges will make the all the difference in your success and sense of accomplishment.

Most admired businessperson outside your organization: Sir Richard Branson. He is incredibly successful, creative, and fun. He is the rare leader that uses both left and right brain thinking abilities at a high level. More importantly, as his success has grown, so too has his kindness to both people and to our planet. It is rare for top leaders that experience significant success to stay humble and kind. In fact, many leaders experience what I call the rock star mentality. They surround themselves with “yes” people, and they believe a company’s success is solely due to their efforts. As a result, they lose touch with their values. I admire anyone self-aware enough to stay humble and kind, and who possess the moral fortitude to remain true to themselves.

Typical day at the office: The typical day consists of carefully laying out plans to close out projects, and then 5 minutes into the day, all bets are off as there is always unplanned personnel issues that pop up and need immediate attention. Although strategically managing talent is my role, it’s a constant state of people-centric improvisation, through art and science, and supporting the needs of a vibrant and diverse organization.

Best place to work outside of your office: On my back deck looking out over my flowers with my dogs at my feet.

Current reading: “Leaders Eat Last” I love this quote from the author: “You can easily judge the character of a man by how he treats those who can do nothing for him.”

― Simon Sinek, Leaders Eat Last: Why Some Teams Pull Together and Others Don’t

Most want to meet: Jaha Dukureh - Jaha is the founder and Executive Director for Safe Hands for Girls. Jaha is a Gambian activist and a global leader in the fight to end female genital mutilation, a practice that affects more than 200 million girls worldwide. Jaha’s activism lead to Gambia banning this barbaric practice. I would love to hear her tales and personal accounts of courage, particularly in her finding strength to challenge, change and influence a cultural practice that was previously accepted by those in power.

Social media you most use: Facebook. I love keeping up with my friends, family, and colleagues who are out and about making a difference in the world.

Stress relievers: Nature - put me outside surrounded by nature’s beauty, and I am in my happy place.

