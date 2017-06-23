Katie Evans of La Tortilla Factory wins Women in Business Award

Notable Quote: “The achievement that I am most proud of is simply knowing that all the hard work I’ve put into my career is paying off. I’ve been working towards this position as vice president of operations my entire career, and the fact that I’ve been able to achieve it at a relatively young age makes me feel extremely blessed and proud.”

Professional background: I’ve been in food manufacturing for the last 14 years. Before that, I was a financial auditor with Ernst and Young specializing in the food manufacturing industry.

Education: Master’s in Accounting from the University of Missouri

Staff: 200+

Tell us about yourself and your company: I feel extremely blessed to be working for La Tortilla Factory, a family-owned tortilla manufacturer that is celebrating its 40th anniversary in August. For the past 10 years, La Tortilla Factory has won the “Sonoma County Best Place to Work” award and there is definitely a reason why they keep winning this prestigious award! It’s an amazing company that values its employees and treats everyone like family. I am the vice president of operations and oversee everything from the purchasing of the raw ingredients to the manufacturing of the tortillas as well as the warehousing and shipping of the product to the customer. I love what I do, and I have a wonderful and talented team around me, so most days my job doesn’t even feel like work!

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

A major accomplishment in the past year was selecting and implementing a system on the production floor that saved the company over $400k in the first year. The system allowed our employees to measure how the production line was performing in real time; therefore, empowering them to make corrections on the spot vs. waiting for performance reports to be published at the end of the shift or at the end of the week. Our employees love the system and don’t know how we ever survived without it!

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

The achievement that I am most proud of is simply knowing that all the hard work I’ve put into my career is paying off. I’ve been working towards this position as vice president of operations my entire career, and the fact that I’ve been able to achieve it at a relatively young age makes me feel extremely blessed and proud.

What is your biggest challenge today?

I think the biggest challenge of overseeing a food manufacturing operation in Sonoma County is the availability of workforce as well as the escalating increase in minimum wage. With unemployment being at an all-time low, it’s extremely difficult to find enough employees to meet the demands of our growing company.

Words that best describe you: Driven, goal oriented, passionate, fast paced

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

Like most working moms, trying to balance a career and family is always a challenge. I’ve been lucky to work for amazing companies throughout my career that valued work/life balance and I have an amazing husband and family that have always there to help out. However, I’ve had to personally learn how to let go of the “Guilty Mom Complex” of either feeling guilty for not spending more time at work or feeling guilty for not being able to be there for my kids 100 percent of the time. Although it’s still a work in progress, I am learning how to find the balance and let go of the guilt. I know I’m setting a great example for my kids by showing them what you can accomplish through hard work and determination.