Anisya Thomas Fritz of Lynmar Estate Winery wins Women in Business Award

Notable Quote: “My advice would be for every young woman to be relentless in learning and developing a skill set that provides measurable value. If you can show how you add value, you can soar. If you rely only on others recognizing your potential, your path is much murkier.”

Professional background: Researcher, scholar, professor, executive, entrepreneur

2008-2017, proprietor, director of consumer sales, Lynmar Estate; 2000-2008, executive director, Fritz Institute; 2000-2017: CEO LynnCo Supply Chain Solutions; 1990-1997, assistant professor Florida International University ; 1997-2000, associate professor Florida International University; 1998-2000, visiting professor, Stockholm School of Economics.

Education: Ph.D. in strategic management; masters in management from Virginia Tech.; BBA, Loyola College.

Staff: 18

Tell us about yourself and your company: Lynmar Estate is a family-owned producer of ultra-premium chardonnay and pinot noir that is sold almost exclusively directly to the consumer. The underlying theory of everything we do is that the whole must be bigger than the sum of the parts. Everyone at Lynmar understands that the remarkable gift of the land must be matched by tireless efforts to push the boundaries of excellence in the vineyards, in our winemaking and in our hospitality. We are constantly experimenting, learning and improving, always excited by the challenge of getting better, as a winery, as a team and as hosts to the remarkable guests that visit us from all over the world.

My husband Lynn Fritz and I are resident proprietors and manage every aspect of the winery. I also teach a course in Wine Business Entrepreneurship at Sonoma State University marrying my previous career as an academic with my current one.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

2017 marked the fifth year of teaching Wine Business Entrepreneurship at Sonoma State University. Over this time I have collaborated with the Wine Business Institute to create the Wine Entrepreneurship Network, a group of vibrant young wine industry entrepreneurs who collaborate, network, learn together and support each other. I am extremely proud of this group and their courage to blaze their path in our competitive industry.

Any community involvement?

I was raised to believe in the importance of giving back, of being a contributor to your community and society. I started out as a teacher and professor, then spent a decade working in humanitarian relief, before getting involved in the wine industry. Here in Sonoma County, I volunteer teach a 10-week course in Wine Business Entrepreneurship at Sonoma State University, am on the board of the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University and at my son’s school, Sonoma Country Day. At Lynmar Estate we support scores of local not for profits in arts, education and the environment. We also actively donate to the charities that are important to our community of employees and members.

Our community engagement continues in the investment we make in the training and education of our staff, in the sustainability of our vineyards, in our engagement with our industry associations and our neighbors.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

As I look back over the course of my three careers, as an academic, a social entrepreneur and a vintner, perhaps the work I am most proud of is what we achieved with Fritz Institute. Fritz Institute is a not for profit that Lynn and I started to bring some of the best practices from commercial logistics to the field of disaster relief. During the decade that I was the executive director, in partnership with amazing organizations and people, we created technology that tracked relief supplies, created education that made humanitarians more efficient and effective at delivering relief and created metrics to measure governance and transparency. From Africa to Geneva, many of the innovations we created are still creating value and helping people all over the world. It was a privilege to have had the opportunity to understand the incredible work that aid workers do around the world and to enhance it in a modest way.