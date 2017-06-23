Jennifer Fujii of Inspired Fitness Training Center wins Women in Business Award

Notable Quote: “It was hard for me to be an employee early on in my professional career. I always had a vision and, with that, came a desire to do things my way and on my terms. My biggest obstacle was overcoming my fear of starting my own business.”

Professional background: I’ve been a personal trainer for 22 years and business owner in the health and fitness industry since 2008.

Education: Bachelors degree in criminal justice; CS-CPT, 400 plus RYT

Staff: 15

Tell us about yourself and your company: I founded Inspired Fitness Training Center in 2008. Inspiring others to find techniques and utilize tools to actualize their life goals both in and out of the gym is what I’m passionate about most. Over the years I’ve helped thousands of clients crush goals - no matter what their size, shape or athletic level. This truly is my life-mission and I look forward to helping others reach their full potential for years to come.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

Inspired Fitness Training Center is moving! We are in the process of designing and building the new space, which will double in size and expand our capacity of class offerings and member support.

Any community involvement?

I support the Analy High School athletic department.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Being a wife, mother and business owner are a few of my greatest achievements. I’m also very proud of being the 2008, 2009, and 2010 United States gold medalist in Aerobic Gymnastics, and placing 8th in the world in 2009.

What is your biggest challenge today?

My biggest challenge is maintaining a balance between what I love to do while still having time for my friends, family, and myself.

Words that best describe you: I am tenacious, passionate, driven, funny, loving, and compassionate.

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

It was hard for me to be an employee early on in my professional career. I always had a vision and, with that, came a desire to do things my way and on my terms. My biggest obstacle was overcoming my fear of starting my own business.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

As social media continues to expand globally and shape relationships, people will look to gyms as a source human interaction and support. Inspired Fitness has already seen a steady increase in memberships as a result of the services and support we provide to our members, and I expect this trend to increase over the next five years.

Who was your most important mentor? And tell us a little bit about that person: My most important mentor was my gymnastics coach Rocky. He taught me that “it is not what you have done; it is what you are willing to work for.” This lesson helped prepare me for competition and work through the challenges that I had to overcome along the way. Coach Rocky instilled a laser-focused work ethic that has helped shaped me into the business woman that I am today.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?