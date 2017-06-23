Cheriene Griffith of Chevoo wins Women in Business Award

Notable Quote: “The work life balance is very challenging for those of us who choose to be a professional while raising a family. I overcome this by leveraging my friends and family to assist with raising my daughter, for I truly feel that ‘it takes a village.’ ”

Professional background: Lieutenant Junior Grade – United States Navy – Surface Warfare Officer; Quality Supervisor – Smuckers, Crystal Geyser, La Tortilla Factory

Education: Bachelor of Arts in general science, United States Naval Academy; Currently enrolled in Sonoma State University Executive Master’s of Business Administration program.

Staff: 7

Tell us about yourself and your company: I was hired as the Operations Manager for CHEVOO, Inc. shortly after the company was launched by Gerard and Susan Tuck in 2015. CHEVOO is a start-up food company which manufactures marinated goat cheese and has evolved rapidly over the past two years. Originally, CHEVOO was created in Oregon and my role was to oversee production aspects. In early 2016, the company decided to cease operations in Oregon and transition to Sonoma County. I advised the CEO to build a facility in Healdsburg, which would consolidate all facets of production and operations; the facility was completed in October of 2016 and will soon be co-packaging products for other companies in need of increased production capacity

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

My Quality Assurance background led CHEVOO to earning our (Safe Quality Food) SQF Level 3 Certification with a score of excellent, the highest level certification possible. This is an important milestone, because it puts CHEVOO at the ‘gold standard’ amongst food producers in the US; it is the highest standard that any retailer could expect, and is maintained by businesses such as Whole Foods, Costco, Kroger, and Safeway. Our co-packing clients could not ask for more; and most importantly, it means that we are doing everything in our power to produce only the safest and highest quality food for human consumption. Many companies will take a number of years to slowly and carefully ascend the three levels, yet CHEVOO achieved this four months after the plant’s opening.

Any community involvement?

Food Industry Group – Quality Subcommittee Chairwoman

Leadership Santa Rosa Class XXXII

Santa Rosa Metro Chamber Young Professional Network – board member

United States Naval Academy San Francisco Bay Area Chapter – Board Member-Secretary

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Transitioning CHEVOO’s food production from Oregon to the newly constructed food facility in Sonoma County was an incredible accomplishment for us to achieve. I played a key role in the buildout and launch; the timeline was very ambitious as construction timelines and schedules are often delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. Watching our first production line of CHEVOO jars was a very proud day and a culmination of the entire company’s efforts.

What is your biggest challenge today?

We are in the process of streamlining our processes while simultaneously bringing on new clients with the new challenges they present.

Words that best describe you: Bold, driven, dedicated, and resourceful

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

The work life balance is very challenging for those of us who choose to be a professional while raising a family. I overcome this by leveraging my friends and family to assist with raising my daughter, for I truly feel that ‘it takes a village.’