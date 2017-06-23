Drea Helfer-Lagourgue of DH Wine Compliance wins Women in Business Award

Notable Quote: “I am most proud of being a woman business owner and mom who leads a successful company with amazing employees who execute premium work in a work culture that puts the employees before profit.”

Professional background: I rode and trained horses until 2002. After my semi-retirement, I worked for a wine import/wholesale company for three months before taking a compliance class. Compliance sounded interesting so I asked the instructor for a job. I cried the first three days because it was so confusing and overwhelming. I worked for the instructor for three years and then moved to another compliance firm where I worked for four years. I started DH Wine Compliance in January of 2010 with the goal of creating a consulting firm that focused on premium customer service and expertise.

Education: Left formal high school after my freshman year and did independent study for one year and then stopped after starting classes at College of Marin. I attended College of Marin for three years taking pre-recs and multiple English-Lit classes. I re-took many English-lit classes because I enjoyed them so much. I left COM when I moved out of state. Received my GED in 2003 after returning to California and finally finished my BA from SRJC in 2016.

Staff: 17

Tell us about yourself and your company: DHWC is a full service alcohol compliance company serving micro, small, medium and large organizations located throughout the U.S. We assist our clients to obtain and then maintain the permits and registrations needed to produce, import, wholesale and retail their products. We provide services and consulting in all aspects of state and federal compliance regulations.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

We have been awarded NBBJ’s best places to work for three (hopefully four) years. The work culture and environment is so important to me. Receiving the award is a reminder and confirmation that the staff is happy, which makes me happy too.

Any community involvement?

I feel fortunate enough to have a circle of phenomenal women friends who also own their businesses. As a group we attend many Sonoma County events (YWCA, Council on Aging, Healthcare Foundation, Catwalk for a Cure) where we support the organizations through donations and the purchase of live and silent auction items.

Throughout the year DHWC encourages employees to volunteer their time at the Redwood Empire Food Bank and other organization. The employees volunteer on paid company time. We have also arranged donations for various local causes and make annual monetary contributions.

DHWC also sponsors local children’s sports teams.

In 2016 I started “Sonoma County Backpack Project” which provides backpacks and school supplies to Sonoma County school children in under privileged areas. This year I hope to partner up with fellow entrepreneurs and business owners to extend the reach to additional children and areas for the 2017-2018 school year. www.socobackpackproject.com

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

I am most proud of being a woman business owner and mom who leads a successful company with amazing employees who execute premium work in a work culture that puts the employees before profit.

What is your biggest challenge today?

My biggest challenge is trying to balance it all and not tear all my hair out or pickle my liver.