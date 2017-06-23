s
s
Madeleine Keegan O’Connell of YWCA Sonoma County wins Women in Business Award

June 23, 2017, 5:39PM

Madeleine Keegan O’Connell

CEO

YWCA Sonoma County

811 Third St., Santa Rosa, 95404

707.303.8400

www.ywcasc.org


Notable Quote: “Never stop learning, thinking, analyzing and reading! Learners succeed because even when things don’t go exactly as planned there is always a lesson to be gained from the experience. Thinking and analyzing keeps you focused on your goals and reading opens your mind to more creative thought.”

Professional background: After a nearly 30 year career on the business development, PR and marketing side of the banking industry I accepted the leadership role of YWCA Sonoma County, our community’s domestic violence service provider.

Education: University of San Francisco

Bachelor of science – organizational behavior, Dean’s Honor Roll

University of New Hampshire

Associate of arts – business administration

Staff: Five direct reports (36 staff members company wide)

Tell us about yourself and your company: Since 1975, YWCA Sonoma County has been the county’s answer to the community’s call for refuge, advocacy and support with domestic violence. Domestic violence is one of the leading causes of injury in Sonoma County. One in every four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime. Domestic violence affects all levels of society, rich and poor. YWCA Sonoma County is the only organization in our county providing comprehensive programs and services for adults and children affected by domestic violence. We operate Sonoma County’s ONLY confidential safe house shelter, the ONLY 24/7 Crisis Hotline and the ONLY therapeutic preschool which provides counseling to at risk 3 – 5 years old who experience poverty, abuse, homelessness, and domestic violence.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share? Having read my “Close to Home” OP/ED in The Press Democrat, a group of local real estate investors reached out to me to exclusively offer a significant piece of real estate for sale in downtown Santa Rosa to our organization. Inspired by the mission of YWCA Sonoma County the sellers wanted to be sure their asset went to a stable, community-minded agency like YWCA who would use the prominent location to build awareness and continue to grow. Bolstered by tremendous financial support from local donors, we moved in last spring, near the corner of Third & E! With this acquisition, YWCA has not only improved our brand awareness but long term sustainability as well.

What is your biggest challenge today?

I consider my agency a goldmine chock full of innovative and creative ideas to increase awareness, sensitivity and support for YWCA Sonoma County’s mission to end domestic violence in our community . . . the challenge is finding the time to execute on all of our best ideas!

Words that best describe you: Learner – Optimist – Engaged

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

Two years into my new career, my family and I faced my diagnosis of Stage Two Breast Cancer. I literally told my doctor, “I don’t have time for this!” Taking a few weeks off for my initial surgery I returned to my daily responsibilities at YWCA and worked throughout my chemotherapy regimen. Nearing the end of my seven months of treatment, I finally acquiesced to a leave of absence when daily radiation treatments became necessary. Throughout this challenging time I remained focused on the mission of YWCA and was inspired to incorporate my journey with cancer relating it to the insidiousness of domestic violence in an OP/ED published by the Press Democrat in October 2014 and reprinted by North Bay biz magazine in October 2015. My determination to survive and persevere was inspired by my beloved husband, Kevin and our two young boys, Johnny and Nicholas, who were 5 and 3 at the time of my diagnosis.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

I’d like to see the term “nonprofit” limited to the context relative to our tax designation with the IRS as opposed to our overall business identity. I prefer “community based service organization” from the standpoint of redefining what it means to be “profitable.”

Who was your most important mentor? I have been extremely blessed with both a mother and a father (both educators) who mentored me through some challenging times in my life and career. Their advice and counsel led me to make choices which always brought me closer to my goals. My mother worked outside our home while raising her children to understand anything you set your mind to achieve is within your reach. She inspired each of us to create our own lives and always supported the paths we chose. My father, my first professional development coach, taught me how to connect with people and how to bring people of like passions together for a greater purpose. He is still (at 92!) making suggestions to me of whom to network with as I pursue the goals of YWCA Sonoma

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

Never stop learning, thinking, analyzing and reading! Learners succeed because even when things don’t go exactly as planned there is always a lesson to be gained from the experience. Thinking and analyzing keeps you focused on your goals and reading opens your mind to more creative thought.

Most admired businessperson outside your organization: Just one? I admire so many Sonoma County business women who have paved the way for women like me such as Dorothe Hutchinson, Helen Rudee, May Marshman Payne, Connie Codding and Debbie Meekins.

Typical day at the office: Most days include contact with YWCA’s generous constituency of supporters and inspiring dialogue with our team of front line service providers – they are the real heroes of YWCA.

Best place to work outside of your office: My home office.

Current reading: Multiple titles by Dan Pallotta, nonprofit activist who is singlehandedly changing the way organizations like YWCA Sonoma County think of “charity.”

Most want to meet: Maria Shriver, her dad and mine worked together to create the Peace Corps under the Kennedy administration. Her book, “Just Who Will You Be?” is my “go to” graduation gift and a must read for anyone at any age.

Social media you most use: Facebook

Stress relievers: Laughter! . . . at work and at home . . . laughing reminds you to breathe!

Favorite hobbies: Sewing is a creative outlet for me. I relish in the purchase of fabric yardage knowing I can change it into something to be worn.

Is there something we didn’t ask that you would like to add?: I dedicate this award to my team including YWCA’s Board of Directors, past and present, our dedicated staff and volunteers, our generous supporters and to those whose lives YWCA has changed by empowering them to live a life free from violence.

In addition to the basic needs of food, clothing and shelter, people deserve respect, dignity and safety to conduct productive lives and care for their children.

