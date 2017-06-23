Madeleine Keegan O’Connell of YWCA Sonoma County wins Women in Business Award

Notable Quote: “Never stop learning, thinking, analyzing and reading! Learners succeed because even when things don’t go exactly as planned there is always a lesson to be gained from the experience. Thinking and analyzing keeps you focused on your goals and reading opens your mind to more creative thought.”

Professional background: After a nearly 30 year career on the business development, PR and marketing side of the banking industry I accepted the leadership role of YWCA Sonoma County, our community’s domestic violence service provider.

Education: University of San Francisco

Bachelor of science – organizational behavior, Dean’s Honor Roll

University of New Hampshire

Associate of arts – business administration

Staff: Five direct reports (36 staff members company wide)

Tell us about yourself and your company: Since 1975, YWCA Sonoma County has been the county’s answer to the community’s call for refuge, advocacy and support with domestic violence. Domestic violence is one of the leading causes of injury in Sonoma County. One in every four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime. Domestic violence affects all levels of society, rich and poor. YWCA Sonoma County is the only organization in our county providing comprehensive programs and services for adults and children affected by domestic violence. We operate Sonoma County’s ONLY confidential safe house shelter, the ONLY 24/7 Crisis Hotline and the ONLY therapeutic preschool which provides counseling to at risk 3 – 5 years old who experience poverty, abuse, homelessness, and domestic violence.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share? Having read my “Close to Home” OP/ED in The Press Democrat, a group of local real estate investors reached out to me to exclusively offer a significant piece of real estate for sale in downtown Santa Rosa to our organization. Inspired by the mission of YWCA Sonoma County the sellers wanted to be sure their asset went to a stable, community-minded agency like YWCA who would use the prominent location to build awareness and continue to grow. Bolstered by tremendous financial support from local donors, we moved in last spring, near the corner of Third & E! With this acquisition, YWCA has not only improved our brand awareness but long term sustainability as well.

What is your biggest challenge today?

I consider my agency a goldmine chock full of innovative and creative ideas to increase awareness, sensitivity and support for YWCA Sonoma County’s mission to end domestic violence in our community . . . the challenge is finding the time to execute on all of our best ideas!

Words that best describe you: Learner – Optimist – Engaged

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

Two years into my new career, my family and I faced my diagnosis of Stage Two Breast Cancer. I literally told my doctor, “I don’t have time for this!” Taking a few weeks off for my initial surgery I returned to my daily responsibilities at YWCA and worked throughout my chemotherapy regimen. Nearing the end of my seven months of treatment, I finally acquiesced to a leave of absence when daily radiation treatments became necessary. Throughout this challenging time I remained focused on the mission of YWCA and was inspired to incorporate my journey with cancer relating it to the insidiousness of domestic violence in an OP/ED published by the Press Democrat in October 2014 and reprinted by North Bay biz magazine in October 2015. My determination to survive and persevere was inspired by my beloved husband, Kevin and our two young boys, Johnny and Nicholas, who were 5 and 3 at the time of my diagnosis.