Shauna Lorenzen of Exchange Bank wins Women in Business Award

Notable Quote: “You have to be your own advocate and take charge of your career. It’s your career. Find a mentor(s) to help guide you and develop a group of advocates. Always keep learning and ask for opportunities. That special opportunity you were hoping for may not come if you’re silent.”

Tell us about yourself and your company: My mother would tell you I’ve been an accountant since I was three years old. Budgeting, saving, balancing accounts and solving problems have always come easy to me. As I tell people, accounting is accounting, it’s just the industry that changes. I’ve been fortunate to work in industries ranging from broadcasting, to print and now banking. I’ve also experienced the satisfaction and challenge of owning my own business. Exchange Bank is a good fit for me as my personal values are very similar to the core values of the bank: Integrity, Commitment, Respect and Teamwork.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

Earlier this year I was recognized by the officers of Exchange Bank the “Excellence in Leadership” award. This award is given to Exchange Bank leaders who serve as an inspiration and role model to others through their work not only at the bank, but also in the community.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

1 – I am enjoying serving as a mentor to three smart, energetic and motivated professional women. We have great discussions about a variety of topics and they always keep me on my toes.

2 – I am a 2nd degree black belt in Taekwondo and as one of his instructors, I was given the privilege of presenting my son Cole with his black belt.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Managing time with my family, a career and my outside community involvement has always been a challenge for me. I put 100% into everything I say “Yes” to and sometimes I have to remember that “No” is a complete sentence so that I can balance those commitments.

Words that best describe you: Determined, Wife, Mother, Loyal, Honest, Hardworking, Leader, Mentor, Resilient.

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

Early on in my career, I faced sexual harassment and I learned to stand up for myself and others around me. I believe in today’s environment, the awareness has been heightened immensely and people feel more empowered than in the past. There still remains more training and acknowledgment for both men and women, yet a lot of progress has been made over the years.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

Regulations are continually in a state of flux and that increases the complexity of effectively running a business. It also impacts the who, what, where and how we have to report. This is true whether it’s the IRS, the SEC or the Federal Reserve Bank.

Who was your most important mentor? I’ve been very fortunate to have both mentors and advocates throughout my career. In banking, Bruce DeCrona, former CFO and current board member of Exchange Bank, was an early mentor. He taught me a lot about banking in general and encouraged me to get involved in other areas of the bank, i.e., loans, deposits and testing. This mentorship has served me well and now I encourage others to branch out of their own department and learn more about other areas in the company they work for. It creates a much better understanding of your company, builds better relationships and makes problem solving much easier.