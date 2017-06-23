s
Shauna Lorenzen of Exchange Bank wins Women in Business Award

June 23, 2017, 5:35PM

Notable Quote: “You have to be your own advocate and take charge of your career. It’s your career. Find a mentor(s) to help guide you and develop a group of advocates. Always keep learning and ask for opportunities. That special opportunity you were hoping for may not come if you’re silent.”

Tell us about yourself and your company: My mother would tell you I’ve been an accountant since I was three years old. Budgeting, saving, balancing accounts and solving problems have always come easy to me. As I tell people, accounting is accounting, it’s just the industry that changes. I’ve been fortunate to work in industries ranging from broadcasting, to print and now banking. I’ve also experienced the satisfaction and challenge of owning my own business. Exchange Bank is a good fit for me as my personal values are very similar to the core values of the bank: Integrity, Commitment, Respect and Teamwork.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

Earlier this year I was recognized by the officers of Exchange Bank the “Excellence in Leadership” award. This award is given to Exchange Bank leaders who serve as an inspiration and role model to others through their work not only at the bank, but also in the community.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

1 – I am enjoying serving as a mentor to three smart, energetic and motivated professional women. We have great discussions about a variety of topics and they always keep me on my toes.

2 – I am a 2nd degree black belt in Taekwondo and as one of his instructors, I was given the privilege of presenting my son Cole with his black belt.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Managing time with my family, a career and my outside community involvement has always been a challenge for me. I put 100% into everything I say “Yes” to and sometimes I have to remember that “No” is a complete sentence so that I can balance those commitments.

Words that best describe you: Determined, Wife, Mother, Loyal, Honest, Hardworking, Leader, Mentor, Resilient.

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

Early on in my career, I faced sexual harassment and I learned to stand up for myself and others around me. I believe in today’s environment, the awareness has been heightened immensely and people feel more empowered than in the past. There still remains more training and acknowledgment for both men and women, yet a lot of progress has been made over the years.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

Regulations are continually in a state of flux and that increases the complexity of effectively running a business. It also impacts the who, what, where and how we have to report. This is true whether it’s the IRS, the SEC or the Federal Reserve Bank.

Who was your most important mentor? I’ve been very fortunate to have both mentors and advocates throughout my career. In banking, Bruce DeCrona, former CFO and current board member of Exchange Bank, was an early mentor. He taught me a lot about banking in general and encouraged me to get involved in other areas of the bank, i.e., loans, deposits and testing. This mentorship has served me well and now I encourage others to branch out of their own department and learn more about other areas in the company they work for. It creates a much better understanding of your company, builds better relationships and makes problem solving much easier.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

You have to be your own advocate and take charge of your career. It’s your career. Find a mentor(s) to help guide you and develop a group of advocates. Always keep learning and ask for opportunities. That special opportunity you were hoping for may not come if you’re silent.

Most admired businessperson outside your organization: MK Hicks of MK Hicks Consulting. She’s smart, always has a solution, engages with people easily and more importantly gets them engaged, laughs a lot and has the energy of the Energizer Bunny.

Detail your community involvement activities: Giving back to my community, both local and international, has been part of my life since I was a kid.

-Women in Business (a section of the Saturday Afternoon Club) a group of women dedicated to the education of women, creating intentional connections and supporting our community both culturally and through our philanthropic efforts.

-As a 25 year member of the Santa Rosa Sunrise Rotary Club, I have the opportunity to affect the lives of a greater number of people through a group effort than I ever could by myself. Right now I’m chairing a student exchange program between Santa Rosa and Kagoshima, Japan. (The home of Kane Nagasawa – builder of the Fountaingrove Round Barn.) More than 300 students’ lives have been enriched by this cultural exchange over the past 30 years of its existence.

I believe in and try to think about the Rotary four-way test in everything I do: “Is it the TRUTH? Is it FAIR to all concerned? Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS? Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned? If we all considered these four questions before we spoke or acted, wouldn’t the world be a better place?

Typical day at the office: There is not a typical day at the office. Of course there are financial statements, budgets and regulatory reports that need to be accomplished, however each day comes with different questions(s) that need solving. I never know which analytics or problem will pop its head up during the day. That’s the fun part. It makes me happy and the day just flies by.

Best place to work outside of your office: Sitting under a tree or planting flowers in the garden. It’s the best type of “work” and where I get my thinking and planning done.

Current reading: My grandmother’s copy of “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott.

Most want to meet: Michelle Obama or Oprah Winfrey. Both are current day powerful women who have had the opportunity to change lives. It would be fascinating to hear their stories.

Social media you most use: The telephone is my most used, however, I don’t think anyone considers it a part of social media any longer, so I’d have to say Facebook on occasion.

Stress relievers: Nature. Whether it’s walking in the rain, hiking amongst the trees or digging my toes in the sand at the beach, just being outside always brings my stress level down.

Favorite hobbies: Hiking, travel, gardening, cooking and event planning (I am able to combine the cooking and planning for fundraising events at our home like the eleven course-1st class meal on the Titanic or a Garden Party for 40.)

Is there something we didn’t ask that you would like to add? I would like to say, thank you! There are so many amazing women in this community and I feel honored and humbled to be receiving this award. Thank you!

