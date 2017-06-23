Karen Milman of Sonoma County Department of Health Services wins Women in Business Award

Notable Quote: “While I am proud of many of my professional achievements, a personal accomplishment is what comes to mind first. A few years ago, after a foot injury, I conquered my fear of the water and learned to swim laps for exercise. This was no easy feat, particularly given that I really don’t like to be cold or wet.”

Professional background: Public Health and Preventive Medicine physician

Education: MD, University of Maryland; MPH and Residency: Johns Hopkins

Tell us about yourself and your company: I work for the Sonoma County Department of Health Services (DHS). I am physician, appointed by the County Board of Supervisors to assess the health of the community and provide recommendations for how to improve it as well as to ensure the fulfillment of state mandates and adherence to state health and safety laws and regulations. DHS provides a wide array of services and programs to promote and protect the health of county residents. Our work ranges from environmental health programs such as restaurant inspections and recreational water testing to providing behavioral health services for those with severe persistent mental illness to providing home visiting and case management for vulnerable families to preventing the spread of infectious disease to preventing chronic disease to ensuring the quality of our emergency medical system. In addition, we couldn’t do our work without the diverse array of community partners who by working with us increase the effectiveness of our programs to ensure the health of Sonoma County residents.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share? DHS and Sonoma County Health Action are one of six communities in the state to receive a grant to pilot something called an accountable community of health. We are focusing on reducing cardiovascular disease, one of the leading causes of death in Sonoma County. One thing that is unique and exciting about this opportunity is that multiple organizations, some of whom compete with each other, have come together to improve the health of the community.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

While I am proud of many of my professional achievements, a personal accomplishment is what comes to mind first. A few years ago, after a foot injury, I conquered my fear of the water and learned to swim laps for exercise. This was no easy feat, particularly given that I really don’t like to be cold or wet.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Lack of trust in and misunderstanding of science. Science has a process for arriving at conclusions and a language which differs from lay terms and can cause confusion. For example, the terms “theory” and “hypothesis” have an entirely different connotation in a scientific discussion than in a lay conversation. The internet has been great at opening access to information, but emphasis and education needs to be placed on how to understand and interpret what one finds. People may take what they read at face value without considering the source or any slant, or seek out information that confirms their beliefs without evaluating the details. This information is then used to discount ideas or concepts which are not well understood or are not in alignment with a person’s beliefs. As someone who is charged with making science-based recommendations and decisions, this creates the added challenge of communicating facts and rationale to an inherently skeptical and distrusting audience.