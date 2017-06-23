s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe

Karen Milman of Sonoma County Department of Health Services wins Women in Business Award

June 23, 2017, 5:31PM

Karen Milman

Sonoma County health officer

Sonoma County Department of Health Services

490 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa 95401

707.565.8695

www.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health-Services/


Notable Quote: “While I am proud of many of my professional achievements, a personal accomplishment is what comes to mind first. A few years ago, after a foot injury, I conquered my fear of the water and learned to swim laps for exercise. This was no easy feat, particularly given that I really don’t like to be cold or wet.”

Professional background: Public Health and Preventive Medicine physician

Education: MD, University of Maryland; MPH and Residency: Johns Hopkins

Tell us about yourself and your company: I work for the Sonoma County Department of Health Services (DHS). I am physician, appointed by the County Board of Supervisors to assess the health of the community and provide recommendations for how to improve it as well as to ensure the fulfillment of state mandates and adherence to state health and safety laws and regulations. DHS provides a wide array of services and programs to promote and protect the health of county residents. Our work ranges from environmental health programs such as restaurant inspections and recreational water testing to providing behavioral health services for those with severe persistent mental illness to providing home visiting and case management for vulnerable families to preventing the spread of infectious disease to preventing chronic disease to ensuring the quality of our emergency medical system. In addition, we couldn’t do our work without the diverse array of community partners who by working with us increase the effectiveness of our programs to ensure the health of Sonoma County residents.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share? DHS and Sonoma County Health Action are one of six communities in the state to receive a grant to pilot something called an accountable community of health. We are focusing on reducing cardiovascular disease, one of the leading causes of death in Sonoma County. One thing that is unique and exciting about this opportunity is that multiple organizations, some of whom compete with each other, have come together to improve the health of the community.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

While I am proud of many of my professional achievements, a personal accomplishment is what comes to mind first. A few years ago, after a foot injury, I conquered my fear of the water and learned to swim laps for exercise. This was no easy feat, particularly given that I really don’t like to be cold or wet.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Lack of trust in and misunderstanding of science. Science has a process for arriving at conclusions and a language which differs from lay terms and can cause confusion. For example, the terms “theory” and “hypothesis” have an entirely different connotation in a scientific discussion than in a lay conversation. The internet has been great at opening access to information, but emphasis and education needs to be placed on how to understand and interpret what one finds. People may take what they read at face value without considering the source or any slant, or seek out information that confirms their beliefs without evaluating the details. This information is then used to discount ideas or concepts which are not well understood or are not in alignment with a person’s beliefs. As someone who is charged with making science-based recommendations and decisions, this creates the added challenge of communicating facts and rationale to an inherently skeptical and distrusting audience.

Karen Milman

Sonoma County health officer

Sonoma County Department of Health Services

490 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa 95401

707.565.8695

www.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health-Services/

Most Popular Stories
Women in Business Awards: Anisya Thomas Fritz, Lynmar Estate Winery
Women in Business Awards: Kristina Derkos, Redwood Credit Union
Women in Business Awards: Cheriene Griffith, CHEVOO Inc.
Women in Business Awards: Shauna Lorenzen, Exchange Bank
Women in Business Awards: Drea Helfer-Lagourgue, DH Wine Compliance

Words that best describe you: Dedicated; Analytical; Efficient; Innovative yet practical; Occasionally goofy (really!).

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

Depending on decisions at the state and federal level that threaten funding and programs, there’s the potential that public health will undergo drastic changes in the next year or two. But excluding the extreme, there are also more evenly paced evolutionary changes occurring in public health. What is becoming more and more evident, is that despite significant efforts to improve health and lower costs, neither health care agencies nor public health can solve the problems alone. Health is so much more than the care you receive at your doctor’s office or the services provided by the health department. It is influenced by the physical and social environment where you live, what education you have, whether your local economy is doing well and you have a job. In recognition of that, public health is partnering with other sectors and with community members to plan and implement changes to improve health. In the next five years, you will see more collaborative efforts, working beyond the clinical realm, to address health and the determinants of health.

Who was your most important mentor?

It’s hard to rank one mentor as more important than others. Lately I’ve been thinking one of my residency professors who got me interested in local public health. He promoted analyzing the many dimensions of a problem, thinking creatively about solutions, and having the courage to do right thing for public health, even if it might not be the most popular action. In fact, he led the effort to create the one of the first big city needle exchanges in the country at a time when HIV and I.V. drug use were an enormous local issue but harm reduction strategies were not supported politically.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

As women, we are encouraged to be peace makers and to want people to like us. As a professional, there will be times you need to leave that instinct behind and understand that everyone is not always going to agree. In fact, sometimes that’s the way it is supposed to work because each person is doing their job and representing their interests and interests may not be aligned. There will be times when you need to make a tough decision that may upset people—that’s okay. Treat others with respect, but stand firm with your decision even if you are unable to convince others.

Who was your most important mentor?

Paul Farmer MD, co-founder of Partners in Health, which provides health care and advocates for social justice throughout the world.

Typical day at the office: My job changes constantly and often what I start the day thinking

I’m going to do changes depending on what emerging issues occur. I may go from facilitating a community coalition meeting planning outreach strategies for getting people enrolled in health insurance to organizing a response to an infectious disease case to answering calls from the media about a recent health study in the news to writing a document to get Board approval to accept a grant.

Best place to work outside of your office: The dining room table; I spend a lot of time there late at night

Current reading: “Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Most want to meet: Jon Stewart

Social media you most use: I rarely use social media

Stress relievers: Exercise, mindfulness, chocolate, or when all else fails, imagining the situation from the view point of an anthropology minded creature from another planet who doesn’t speak the language and is studying how bizarre humans

Favorite hobbies: Hiking, kayaking, pottery

Most Popular Stories
Women in Business Awards: Anisya Thomas Fritz, Lynmar Estate Winery
Women in Business Awards: Kristina Derkos, Redwood Credit Union
Women in Business Awards: Cheriene Griffith, CHEVOO Inc.
Women in Business Awards: Shauna Lorenzen, Exchange Bank
Women in Business Awards: Drea Helfer-Lagourgue, DH Wine Compliance