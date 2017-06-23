18 leaders of North Coast independent wineries

Following are profiles, listed alphabetically by company name, of the top day-to-day leaders from the Business Journal’s lists of the largest independently owned wineries under 100,000 cases, published in March, and the largest wine companies, published in May.

Hank Wetzel IV

Head of operations, assistant winemaker

Alexander Valley Vineyards

Healdsburg

Healdsburg 95448

Harry “Hank” Wetzel and his wife, Maggie, purchased the property in 1962 from the family of Cyrus Alexander, after whom the valley is named. They died in 2008.

Their oldest son, Hank Wetzel, and his wife, Linda, started the winery in 1975.

Their son Hank Wetzel IV is head of operations and a partner in the business. With degrees from University of California, Davis, in enology and viticulture, he also is assistant winemaker.

“For me, being part of a family business means continuing the traditions my grandfather and father started at the winery and in the community,” he said in a statement.

Production of Alexander Valley Vineyards, Cyrus, Alexander Schoolhouse Reserve, Gewurz, Redemption Zin, Sin Zin and Temptation Zin was 165,000 cases last year.

With the purchase of 59 acres last year, Wetzel Family Estate now has over 700 acres of vineyards along the Mayacamas mountains, straddling Highway 128 and the Russian River.

Judd Wallenbrock

President and CEO

C. Mondavi & Family

St. Helena

St. Helena 94574

Effective June 19, Judd Wallenbrock succeeds John Lennon, who had been interim CEO since November 2016. That’s when Mike Jaeger left, after five years with the wine company and a year in the top spot. Wallenbrock also joins the board of directors.

Wallenbrock has more than 35 years of wine industry leadership and executive experience with well-known brands. He was chief operating officer of DeLoach Vineyards and president of Jessup Cellars and of Michel-Schlumberger.

He spent 11 years working with Robert Mondavi, a brand started by the C. Mondavi brothers’ uncle. During that time, Wallenbrock was vice president for global brand development then vice president and general manager of Robert Mondavi Coastal Winery.

He founded Brand-Aid Wine Consulting, working with as Chalk Hill Winery, Roshambo and Signorello Estate. He also founded the philanthropic label, Humanitas, and operated it for over 15 years.

The Krug brand started in 1861 and was acquired by Cesare and Rosa Mondavi in 1943. At 1.7 million cases of mass-market CK Mondavi and higher-end Charles Krug produced annually, the company is among the North Coast’s largest producers.

Steve Tamburelli

President and CEO

Clos du Val

Napa

Napa 94558

Owner John Goelet named Steve Tamburelli president and CEO in mid-2014, overseeing all operations. The Stags Leap District winery, started in 1972, makes about 40,000–50,000 cases a year.

Chris Indelicato

President and CEO

Delicato Family Vineyards

Napa

Napa 94558

Delicato Family Vineyards was the seventh-largest U.S. wine company last year, with 9.2 million cases produced, according to Wine Business Monthly. But the company is expanding quickly toward the 15 million-case-a-year target Chris Indelicato revealed at a Business Journal event last summer.

In March, Delicato acquired a significant stake in Sonoma-based V2 Wine Group, a marketer for eight family wineries, including Dry Creek Vineyard. The following month, Delicato purchased the 4 million-case-a-year Blossom Hill Winery facility on California’s Central Coast from Treasury Wine Estates.