s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe

18 leaders of North Coast independent wineries

JEFF QUACKENBUSH

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | June 23, 2017, 6:07AM


Following are profiles, listed alphabetically by company name, of the top day-to-day leaders from the Business Journal’s lists of the largest independently owned wineries under 100,000 cases, published in March, and the largest wine companies, published in May.

Hank Wetzel IV

Head of operations, assistant winemaker

Alexander Valley Vineyards

8644 Highway 128

Healdsburg 95448

707.433.7209

www.avvwine.com

Harry “Hank” Wetzel and his wife, Maggie, purchased the property in 1962 from the family of Cyrus Alexander, after whom the valley is named. They died in 2008.

Their oldest son, Hank Wetzel, and his wife, Linda, started the winery in 1975.

Their son Hank Wetzel IV is head of operations and a partner in the business. With degrees from University of California, Davis, in enology and viticulture, he also is assistant winemaker.

“For me, being part of a family business means continuing the traditions my grandfather and father started at the winery and in the community,” he said in a statement.

Production of Alexander Valley Vineyards, Cyrus, Alexander Schoolhouse Reserve, Gewurz, Redemption Zin, Sin Zin and Temptation Zin was 165,000 cases last year.

With the purchase of 59 acres last year, Wetzel Family Estate now has over 700 acres of vineyards along the Mayacamas mountains, straddling Highway 128 and the Russian River.

Judd Wallenbrock

President and CEO

C. Mondavi & Family

2800 Main St.

St. Helena 94574

707.967.2200

www.ckmondavi.com

Effective June 19, Judd Wallenbrock succeeds John Lennon, who had been interim CEO since November 2016. That’s when Mike Jaeger left, after five years with the wine company and a year in the top spot. Wallenbrock also joins the board of directors.

Wallenbrock has more than 35 years of wine industry leadership and executive experience with well-known brands. He was chief operating officer of DeLoach Vineyards and president of Jessup Cellars and of Michel-Schlumberger.

He spent 11 years working with Robert Mondavi, a brand started by the C. Mondavi brothers’ uncle. During that time, Wallenbrock was vice president for global brand development then vice president and general manager of Robert Mondavi Coastal Winery.

He founded Brand-Aid Wine Consulting, working with as Chalk Hill Winery, Roshambo and Signorello Estate. He also founded the philanthropic label, Humanitas, and operated it for over 15 years.

The Krug brand started in 1861 and was acquired by Cesare and Rosa Mondavi in 1943. At 1.7 million cases of mass-market CK Mondavi and higher-end Charles Krug produced annually, the company is among the North Coast’s largest producers.

Steve Tamburelli

President and CEO

Clos du Val

5330 Silverado Trail

Napa 94558

707.261.5200

www.closduval.com

Owner John Goelet named Steve Tamburelli president and CEO in mid-2014, overseeing all operations. The Stags Leap District winery, started in 1972, makes about 40,000–50,000 cases a year.

Chris Indelicato

President and CEO

Delicato Family Vineyards

455 Devlin Road

Napa 94558

707.265.1700

www.delicato.com

Delicato Family Vineyards was the seventh-largest U.S. wine company last year, with 9.2 million cases produced, according to Wine Business Monthly. But the company is expanding quickly toward the 15 million-case-a-year target Chris Indelicato revealed at a Business Journal event last summer.

In March, Delicato acquired a significant stake in Sonoma-based V2 Wine Group, a marketer for eight family wineries, including Dry Creek Vineyard. The following month, Delicato purchased the 4 million-case-a-year Blossom Hill Winery facility on California’s Central Coast from Treasury Wine Estates.

Most Popular Stories
Women in Business Awards: Anisya Thomas Fritz, Lynmar Estate Winery
Women in Business Awards: Kristina Derkos, Redwood Credit Union
Women in Business Awards: Cheriene Griffith, CHEVOO Inc.
Women in Business Awards: Shauna Lorenzen, Exchange Bank
Women in Business Awards: Drea Helfer-Lagourgue, DH Wine Compliance

“Because of consolidation, [brands] will get less attention, and we are going to have to compete at that level in a billion-dollar environment,” Indelicato said at the North Bay CFO Awards in August. “It’s not a million-dollar environment anymore. It’s a billion-dollar environment.”

Besides private labels made for clients, Delicato has a portfolio of 16 brands. Those include Black Stallion and Bota Box. The company bought Black Stallion Winery in 2010, marking a significant push into casegoods brands. Named after the animal-skin flask popularized by outdoors enthusiasts in the 1960s and 1970s, Bota Box has become one of the largest U.S. bag-in-box wine brands.

Paul Frey

President and winemaker

Frey Vineyards

14000 Tomki Road

Redwood Valley 95470

707.485.5177

www.freywine.com

Another Mendocino County vintner that is rising in national attention for organic wines, besides Fetzer, is Frey Vineyards. The family has grown the operation to 235,000 cases produced last year of brands Frey Organic Wines, Frey Biodynamic Wines and Pacific Redwood Organic.

Jonathan Frey is Frey Vineyards’ first winemaker, making the first wines in 1979. His brother Paul joined as an assistant in the late 1980s and soon became head winemaker. Since then, he also has become an innovator in making wine that doesn’t contain sulfites, an allergen for some.

Timothy Persson

CEO

Hess Family Wine Estates

4411 Redwood Road

Napa 94558

707.255.1144

www.hesscollection.com

Switzerland-based Hess Group named Timothy Persson chief executive in July 2012, and the winery has been growing steadily. Cases produced were 918,600 last year, up from 700,000 in 2014.

Persson, a member of the Hess family, is chairman of The Hess Collection board, and a managing director of Hess Family Estates, a global portfolio of brands The Hess Collection, Artezin, MacPhail Family Wines, Colomé, Amalaya and Glen Carlou.

Related Stories
Jordan winery CEO: Staying smaller and independent is an asset

The winery has more than 750 acres of vines in the Napa Valley and Monterey County and operates out of the former Christian Brothers Mont La Salle winery as well as a newer winery and barrel-aging facility in American Canyon.

Hess acquired the MacPhail Family Wines brand in 2011.

René Schlatter

Proprietor and CEO

Merryvale Family of Wines

1000 Main St.

St. Helena 94574

707.963.2225

www.merryvalefamilyofwines.com

The Merryvale brand dates back to its first vintage in 1983, made in a custom winery in Calistoga. Napa Valley vintner Bill Harlan and partners bought the St. Helena winery building in 1986. Jack Schlatter became a partner in 1991 then purchased full ownership five years later.

Born in Switzerland, Schlatter’s son René joined the company in 1995 after earning a master’s degree from Arizona’s Thunderbird Graduate School of International Management. The son became proprietor and CEO of Merryvale Family of Wines in 2008, and his father, chairman.

Wine Enthusiast magazine named René Schlatter “Person of the Year” in 2011.

Both of Merryvale’s estate vineyards have been Napa Green Farm–certified.

In 2005, the family purchased 50 acres of the Stanly Ranch estate vineyard, first planted in 1872, and built the Starmont Winery and Vineyards facility.

Last year 108,000 cases were produced of the family’s brands: Profile, Silhouette, Merryvale Vineyards, Starmoqnt Winery and Vineyards, and Forward Kidd.

Don “Donny” Sebastiani Jr.

President and CEO

Don Sebastiani & Sons

19150 Sonoma Highway

Sonoma 95476

707.933.1704

www.donsebastianiandsons.com

Donny Sebastiani, a 1999 business economics graduate, moved up to president and CEO of Don Sebastiani & Sons in 2009 from executive director. His father, Don Sebastiani, and brother, August, started “Don & Sons” in 2001 as a negociant producer of mass-market stalwarts Smoking Loon and Pepperwood Grove plus edgy brands. Annual production is about 1.1 million cases.

Kim Stare Wallace

President

Dry Creek Vineyard

3770 Lambert Bridge Rd.

Healdsburg 95448

707.433.1000

www.drycreekvineyard.com

Kim Wallace became president of the 100,000-case-a-year winery in 2012. Her husband, Don, had been president since 2006 on the retirement of her father, David Stare, founder of the first new winery in Dry Creek Valley since Prohibition. The ranch includes 200 estate acres of vines.

“Basically, in a world where things are getting faster and bigger, Dry Creek Vineyard is taking a smaller and slower approach,” she wrote in a May 5 blog post. “Dry Creek Vineyard is one of the last truly private, family-owned iconic wineries consistently producing 90-point wines.”

Dry Creek Vineyard was selected as the official wine of the Louis Vuitton America’s 2016 Cup World Series. With a sailboat on its label, the winery has a 39-year history of backing sailing events.

Early this year, the winery received a patent for printing sustainable-sourcing information on its corks.

Wallace started her career in the fashion industry and returned to the family winery in 1986 as director of marketing.

Miljenko “Mike” Grgich

Proprietor

Grgich Hills Estate

1829 St. Helena Highway

Rutherford 94573

707.963.2784

www.grgich.com

Mike Grgich, 94, made a name for Napa Valley in 1976 when his 1973 chardonnay for Chateau Montelena beat French wines in the legendary Judgment of Paris tasting and was inducted into the Vintners Hall of Fame in 2008. He and Hills Bros. Coffee co-owner Austin Hills formed Grgich in 1977.

Grgich’s daughter, Violet, born in 1965, oversees operations with Ivo Jeremaz, vice president of vineyards and production. The winery makes about 70,000 cases a year from 366 acres of certified Biodynamic estate vines.

Dennis Groth

President

Groth Vineyards & Winery

750 Oakville Cross Road

Oakville 94562

707.944.0290

www.grothwines.com

Accountant and former high-tech executive Dennis Groth, with wife Judy, started Groth Vineyards in 1982. Dennis Groth, president, has been involved in sustainable business standards for the industry. The operation has 165 acres of vines in near Oakville and Yountville in Napa Valley and produces 70,000–80,000 cases of wine.

John Jordan

CEO

Jordan Vineyard & Winery

1474 Alexander Valley Road

Healdsburg 95448

707.431.5250

www.jordanwinery.com

Jordan Oil & Gas Co. owner Thomas Jordan Jr. started the winery in 1972, and the first vintage was in 1976. His son, John, who was born when the winery was founded in May 1972, has been the top executive of the chateau-like winery in Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley since fall 2005.

The winery produces sold 101,000 cases of wine last year and has 112 acres of vines.

Gary Heck

Chairman

F. Korbel & Bros.

13250 River Road

Guerneville 95446

707.824.7000

www.korbel.com

The Heck family in 1954 acquired Korbel Champagne Cellars, established in Russian River Valley in 1882. Gary Heck became president in 1982 and chairman in 1984.

He’s also been chairman of Sonoma State University’s Wine Business Institute since its inception in 1996.

The Heck Estates portfolio includes still and sparkling wines and brandy, producing 1.5 million cases last year from 1,000 acres of controlled vines. Brands include Korbel, Korbel California Brandy and King’s Ransom. The company sold the Kenwood brand to Pernod Ricard of France in mid-2014 and the Lake Sonoma and Valley of the Moon brands in August 2012 to West Coast Wine Partners.

Jim Pedroncelli

Proprietor

Pedroncelli Winery

1220 Canyon Road

Geyserville 95441

707.857.3531

www.pedroncelli.com

Jim Pedroncelli first started with sales and marketing duties in 1957. In 1963 he and brother, John Pedroncelli Jr., purchased the winery from their father, who started the Dry Creek Valley winery in 1927 and died at the beginning of 2015 at 89.

The winery produces about 65,000 cases in 2014 and controls more than 100 vineyard acres.

Aaron Webb

President

Purple Wine + Spirits

9119 Graton Road

Graton 95444

707.829.6100

www.purplewinespirits.com

Aaron Webb was promoted in December to president from chief financial officer of the 3.1 million-case-a-year wine company.

Webb has more than 16 years of beverage-alcohol experience, which includes positions in marketing, sales, finance and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining Purple as finance chief in 2015, Webb was vice president of finance at Napa-based Delicato Family Vineyards.

While at Brown-Forman Corp. before that, Webb held several key leadership roles, including vice president of strategy and finance for the Jack Daniel’s and Casa Herradura global brand portfolios.

Purple produces top-selling national wine brands, including Avalon and Four Vines, as well as custom and private-label wines for key U.S. and international retailers and restaurateurs. The company makes more than 2 million cases of wine a year for dozens of clients via three North Coast wineries.

Benham started Purple Wine Co. in 2001, when his brother, Courtney, and he sold the Blackstone brand to Constellation Brands reportedly for $144 million. Derek Benham built Purple Wine up with largely with the Mark West pinot noir, plus the Avalon, BEX, Blue Jean and Rock Rabbit brands, joined by Four Vines in late 2011.

When Mark West reached 600,000 cases a year, or more than half of Purple Wine’s production, Benham sold it to Constellation in 2012 for $163 million.

Tom Klein

Proprietor and CEO

Rodney Strong Wine Estates

11455 Old Redwood Highway

Healdsburg 95448

707.433.6521

www.rodneystrong.com

Tom Klein, a fourth-generation California farmer, rose to leadership of the family agribusiness in 1984. Klein Foods in 1989 purchased Rodney Strong Vineyards, namesake of dancer Rodney Strong, who started it three decades earlier. Strong had purchased the winery site and surrounding acreage in 1962.

Klein came to wine with a business background. He earned a business degree from Stanford University and spent the first part of his career as a management consultant at the San Francisco office of the global management firm McKinsey & Company.

The company has expanded to include the Davis Bynum brand, and 950,000 cases were produced last year overall.

The Sonoma County Vintners recognized Klein at the 2016 Sonoma County Barrel Auction as an “icon” of the local wine business.

Hugh Davies

President and CEO

Schramsberg Vineyards

1400 Schramsberg Road

Calistoga 94515

707.942.6668

www.schramsberg.com

Hugh Davies was born in 1965, the year his parents, Jack and Jamie Davies, restarted the 155-year-old Schramsberg winery. Hugh Davies has been president and CEO of sparkling wine house since 2005.

The winery annually produces 70,000–80,000 cases, mostly of sparkling wine and a few thousand cases of J. Schram and Schramsberg Reserve still wines.

Jon Ruel

CEO

Trefethen Vineyards

1160 Oak Knoll Ave.

Napa 94558

707.255.7700

www.trefethen.com

John Trefethen’s parents purchased an abandoned winery in 1968. His wife, Janet, became CEO in the 1970s shortly after the first wines were released.

Jon Ruel came to Trefethen in 2004 as a viticulturist and rose to chief operating officer and director of viticulture and winemaking before being promoted to president and chief operating officer in September 2014 then CEO in May 2015.

The winery has been a leader in sustainable winegrowing in the North Coast and farms 480 acres of vines. Trefethen produces about 70,000 cases annually.

Its historic Eshcol Winery, built in 1886, was seriously damaged in the 6.0-magnitude Napa quake Aug., 24, 2014. The structure was reopened last month after millions of dollars of seismic shoring and historic reconstruction.

Most Popular Stories
Women in Business Awards: Anisya Thomas Fritz, Lynmar Estate Winery
Women in Business Awards: Kristina Derkos, Redwood Credit Union
Women in Business Awards: Cheriene Griffith, CHEVOO Inc.
Women in Business Awards: Shauna Lorenzen, Exchange Bank
Women in Business Awards: Drea Helfer-Lagourgue, DH Wine Compliance