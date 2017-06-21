Smaller, independent wineries stay ‘tactically agile and nimble’: Jordan CEO

While others may choose to listen to or accept tempting offers from big wine conglomerates and holding companies, John Jordan has been vocal over the years about not selling out.

“There are no such plans in our future,” said the CEO of Jordan Vineyard & Winery in northern Sonoma County.

This second-generation family-owned and -operated enterprise started in 1972 when Tom and Sally Jordan signed the deed for 200 acres of vineyards on the Alexander Valley floor — the same year their son John was born.

“When some vineyard and winery owners become successful, they often think about expanding what they are doing by 30 percent or more,” he said. “This can devalue their brand image. We’re not going to take such a risk with our brand. For us it’s about maintaining a very high standard of excellence and consistent quality rather than just looking to produce greater volumes.”

Staying independent has distinct advantages, Jordan said.

“You can avoid the bureaucracy and the many levels of management you have to go through to get things done that is often found in big firms,” he said. “The freedom to be creative is also difficult in larger companies. For us, it’s about remaining tactically agile and nimble so we can quickly respond to market trends and conditions and make informed decisions at an accelerated pace.”

With a 2015–2016 production of 101,031 cases, Jordan Vineyard & Winery tops the Business Journal Book of Lists 2017 ranking of 22 independently owned wineries. “We have no intention of expanding our capacity,” Jordan said. “That’s for the bulls and bears in the wine industry, not for the cubs.”

Jordan joined the family business in 2005, and after 12 years as a CEO, he is in no rush to start planning for succession. “I’m too young for that,” he said with a grin.

From the beginning, the hospitality formula at Jordan Vineyard & Winery included hiring chefs such as Henri Charvet of Aix-en-Provence as its first executive chef and making the estate located at 1474 Alexander Valley Road in Healdsburg a destination for those seeking a France-in-America experience. Todd Knoll, formerly of the Ritz-Carlton San Francisco, has been cooking at Jordan since 2003 and was promoted to executive chef in 2007.

In today’s competitive market, some vineyard and winery operators admit to having a more difficult time finding and keeping good workers. According to Jordan, this is not an issue.

He believes that good hiring and retention practices are products of bringing the right people on board, training them in-house, providing a supportive and friendly culture, a good working environment, as well as a place where loyal relationships are nurtured that will stand the test of time. The company has about 85 year-round staff members.

“When I interview prospective employees, I don’t just hire them with their initial assignment in view,” Jordan said. “Instead, I think about where they could be two or more positions later in their career paths with us and how we could help them get there.”

For example, winemaker Rob Davis joined the company 41 years ago to work on the first 1976 vintage.

“For us turnover is low, about 5 percent or so over a three-year period,” Jordan said. “And there are other long-time workers who continue to stay with us.”