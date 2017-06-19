The number of passengers flying through Santa Rosa’s Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport in May was up 17.7 percent over last year, according to new figures released Monday.

The latest report also reveals that total passengers flying in and out of the airport in May was 33,092, up from 30,454 in April, and up from 30,314 a year before. For the year so far, passengers totaled 140,960, up from 119,791 the first five months of 2016.

American Airlines, which began service to Phoenix in February, reported 3,647 passengers in May and 12,245 for the year. The carrier’s load factor — how full the seats were on each plane — was 83 percent.

Allegiant reported 2,028 passengers in May, with a load factor of 68 percent, and 9,082 passengers for the year.

In May, Alaska Airlines reported 27,417 passengers and a load factor of 85 percent. For the year, Alaska’s ridership is up 1 percent at 119,633.

United Airlines began service between Santa Rosa (airport code STS) and San Francisco (SFO) June 8, and American Airlines will start a second daily flight to Phoenix July 5. Sun Country Airlines is set to start seasonal flights to Minneapolis–St. Paul in August.