Winners of the Business Journal’s North Bay Maker Awards are being recognized in a variety of categories including best new product, best manufacturing process as well as community involvement and workplace culture.
The companies were honored on July 19 at 180 Studios, 150 Todd Road, Santa Rosa.
Read profiles of this year’s winners:
- Black Pig Meat Co.: Best Product – Specialty Food
- Ceilume, a division of Empire West: Best New Product – Building Materials
- Sutter Instrument: Best New Product – Biotech
- The Ultimate Carrier: Best New Product – Innovation
- TerraVesco: Best New Product – Industrial
- Chevoo: Best Manufacturing Process Innovation – Specialty Food
- MAC Thin Films: Best Manufacturing Process Innovation – High Technology
- Max Process Equipment: Best Manufacturing Process Innovation – Industrial
- Keysight Technologies: Community Involvement – Telecom
- Tenka Labs: Education – Technology
- EO Products: Growth – Personal Care Products
- The Nectary: Workplace Culture Innovation – Specialty Food
Also, read a quick interview with David Farish, general manager of 180 Studios.