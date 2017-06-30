Dodd-Frank revision could benefit North Bay banks

For bankers, the Financial Choice Act of 2017, if passed in any form, could result in significant changes in the business of running a financial institution. The bill was passed by the House on June 8 and now goes to the Senate, where passage in its current version would require 60 votes, an unlikely outcome. But with amendments, some portions of the bill could survive and become law.

The Financial Choice Act, which sprawls over 580 pages, aims to undo certain provisions of the Dodd-Frank bill passed in 2010 after the financial meltdown of 2008 and deep recession that followed. The federal government sought to rein in especially large banks to reduce risk, protect consumers and ensure financial stability.

Community bankers reckon with capital requirements

For financial businesses, the Financial Choice Act would change capital and liquidity requirements. Section 152 of the bill covers operational risk-capital requirements: “An appropriate Federal banking agency may not establish an operational risk capital requirement for banking organizations unless such requirement is based on the risks posed by a bank organization’s current activities and businesses,” the act states, and “is appropriately sensitive to the risks posed by such current activities and businesses.”

The bill suggests that regulators also consider forward-looking potential losses instead of historical losses, and adjust for mitigating factors that might reduce risk.

“We manage risk,” said Russ Colombo, CEO of Bank of Marin, which has about $2 billion in assets. “At this bank, we have never had a risk we wanted to take that we were restricted from taking because of regulations.” His management style is conservative and disciplined, but strong in pursuing growth.

The Novato-based bank has 10 branches in Marin County and five in Sonoma County, and soon will add a sixth in north Healdsburg. In 2013, Bank of Marin acquired Bank of Alameda, which added branches in Oakland and two in Alameda. The growing bank has branches in Napa and San Francisco, with a total of 21 once Healdsburg’s branch is opened later this year.

In San Francisco in recent years, Bank of Marin managed risk while also discovering and exploiting a specialized market — properties purchased by tenants-in-common, who need fractional loans with multiple buyers. Bank of Marin is one of very few banks that originate tenants-in-common loans, and the bank increased its portfolio in this market in the first quarter of 2017 about $8 million to a total of $60 million.

Despite the unusual niche, in a dozen years serving this portion of San Francisco’s market, the bank had zero loan defaults. “There is a need,” Colombo said. “We have had excellent credit results. They don’t have those in the Bay Area other than San Francisco.”

One big impact of Dodd-Frank, Colombo said, is that capital requirements for banks are higher. “That affects returns,” he said. “You have a lot more capital. Your ability to provide a higher return to your investors” is hampered.