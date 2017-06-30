s
Dodd-Frank revision could benefit North Bay banks

JAMES DUNN

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | June 30, 2017, 12:05PM


For bankers, the Financial Choice Act of 2017, if passed in any form, could result in significant changes in the business of running a financial institution. The bill was passed by the House on June 8 and now goes to the Senate, where passage in its current version would require 60 votes, an unlikely outcome. But with amendments, some portions of the bill could survive and become law.

The Financial Choice Act, which sprawls over 580 pages, aims to undo certain provisions of the Dodd-Frank bill passed in 2010 after the financial meltdown of 2008 and deep recession that followed. The federal government sought to rein in especially large banks to reduce risk, protect consumers and ensure financial stability.

Community bankers reckon with capital requirements

For financial businesses, the Financial Choice Act would change capital and liquidity requirements. Section 152 of the bill covers operational risk-capital requirements: “An appropriate Federal banking agency may not establish an operational risk capital requirement for banking organizations unless such requirement is based on the risks posed by a bank organization’s current activities and businesses,” the act states, and “is appropriately sensitive to the risks posed by such current activities and businesses.”

The bill suggests that regulators also consider forward-looking potential losses instead of historical losses, and adjust for mitigating factors that might reduce risk.

“We manage risk,” said Russ Colombo, CEO of Bank of Marin, which has about $2 billion in assets. “At this bank, we have never had a risk we wanted to take that we were restricted from taking because of regulations.” His management style is conservative and disciplined, but strong in pursuing growth.

The Novato-based bank has 10 branches in Marin County and five in Sonoma County, and soon will add a sixth in north Healdsburg. In 2013, Bank of Marin acquired Bank of Alameda, which added branches in Oakland and two in Alameda. The growing bank has branches in Napa and San Francisco, with a total of 21 once Healdsburg’s branch is opened later this year.

Community banking in Sonoma County is hotly competitive. For example, Healdsburg already has branches of Exchange Bank, Summit State Bank and Wells Fargo, all three south of the main plaza downtown. There’s a Bank of the West branch north of the plaza. Westamerica also has a branch in the town. Then there are a couple of credit unions: Community First Credit Union and North Bay Credit Union, formerly Sonoma County Grange Credit Union.

In San Francisco in recent years, Bank of Marin managed risk while also discovering and exploiting a specialized market — properties purchased by tenants-in-common, who need fractional loans with multiple buyers. Bank of Marin is one of very few banks that originate tenants-in-common loans, and the bank increased its portfolio in this market in the first quarter of 2017 about $8 million to a total of $60 million.

Despite the unusual niche, in a dozen years serving this portion of San Francisco’s market, the bank had zero loan defaults. “There is a need,” Colombo said. “We have had excellent credit results. They don’t have those in the Bay Area other than San Francisco.”

One big impact of Dodd-Frank, Colombo said, is that capital requirements for banks are higher. “That affects returns,” he said. “You have a lot more capital. Your ability to provide a higher return to your investors” is hampered.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is the primary regulator for Bank of Marin. “There are the regulations and then there’s what’s expected,” Colombo said of capital requirements from federal regulators.

“Those are different. Well capitalized is 8 percent risk-based capital,” he said. “We have 11.7 percent risk-based capital, way higher than what’s required. Would we go down to 8? Absolutely not. But the expectations are there to have higher levels of capital. That is a bigger issue,” he said.

“When you are talking about capital, especially from the perspective of a bank like ours,” Colombo said, “we manage our organization in a very conservative, responsible manner. Yet capital requirements are the same. They’re not adjusted for the types of risks,” he said.

As CEO, he aims to maintain a healthy relationship with regulators. “We have a good dialog with them whenever we’re thinking of doing anything — an acquisition or anything else,” he said. “We always talk to them.”

Relaxing capital regulations would boost profitability for Bank of Marin and many other community banks. “There are lots of banks,” Colombo said. “Each one is different. It’s hard to throw banks into the same pot. Our portfolio mix is different. Even if a portfolio looks the same, the underwriting may be different.”

For example, a bank that has 60 percent of its assets in real-estate loans might be considered to be heavily exposed to real estate. “What are the advance ratios on those?” he said.

The advance rate is the maximum percent of value of collateral allowed by a lender. For example, if a lender has an advance rate of 75 percent and a property is appraised at $400,000, the maximum loan a borrower could obtain is $300,000.

“What are the guarantees on those loans? What’s the liquidity of the guarantors? All those affect the risk,” he said.

“I understand the difficult time regulators have trying to come up with one-size-fits-all regulations,” Colombo said. “It is extremely complex. We go along with what they have, and we have open communication with regulators.”

Bank of Marin’s stock price, at about $39 a share in February 2007, dropped to a low of $18 in March 2009 at the bottom of the financial crisis that prompted Dodd-Frank then enjoyed a steady climb to recent levels near $64.

Election for relief

The Financial Choice Act provides for election to be a strongly capitalized, well managed financial institution, according to a summary of the bill.

A banking organization can elect to become eligible for certain relief from current regulatory requirements and will be deemed to be well-capitalized for purposes of all prompt corrective action laws if:

(1) the banking organization maintains a leverage ratio of at least 10 percent and;

(2) the insured depository institution has a composite CAMELS rating of 1 or 2 (top 2 tiers out of 5) at the time the banking organization makes the election, the bill states.

The CAMELS rating includes six elements: capital sufficiency; assets; management capability; earnings; liquidity; and sensitivity to risks, including to interest rates and markets. The rating system was adopted so regulators could evaluate a bank’s condition overall and compare it to others.

A banking organization that seeks relief from regulations will be exempt from certain laws, rules, and regulations:

• Those addressing capital requirements, standards, or regulation (including capital standards developed by the Basel Committee, a global entity that governs sound regulation of banks worldwide);

• Those addressing liquidity requirements, standards or regulation (including liquidity standards developed by the Basel Committee);

• Those permitting a banking agency to block a banking organization from making capital distributions to its shareholders;

• Those permitting a banking agency to consider risk to the stability of the United States banking or financial system, added to federal banking laws by the Dodd-Frank Act, when reviewing an application to consummate a transaction or commence an activity if, after consummating the proposed transaction or commencing the proposed activity, the banking organization maintains a 10 percent leverage ratio;

• Those providing limitations on mergers, consolidations, or acquisitions of assets or control, to the extent the limitations relate to capital or liquidity standards or concentrations of deposits or assets, provided that after the transaction the surviving banking organization maintains a 10 percent leverage ratio; and

• Those contained in rules implementing Dodd-Frank, including the requirement to comply with the G-SIB surcharge (global systematically important banks, including giants such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, State Street, Morgan Stanley and Bank of New York);

The requirement to maintain total loss-absorbing capacity;

The requirement to comply with the liquidity coverage ratio and net stable funding ratio; and

The requirement to submit living wills, which are annual reports to regulators that describe how a bank would steer itself through bankruptcy and liquidation if needed. Living wills are part of efforts by the Federal Reserve and FDIC to protect the system from failure of any particular institution.

Even with the election, banking agencies will be permitted to conduct stress tests, but not limit capital distributions, of a banking organization that has made a qualifying capital election.

Regulations impede small banks

John Biggs, CEO of Luther Burbank Savings, was interviewed in depth by North Bay Business Journal in November. Biggs engineered the shift of Luther Burbank Savings, which does only real-estate lending, to a state-chartered bank, with assets of nearly $5.4 billion. The bank previously was a federally chartered unitary thrift. Some 60 percent of the bank’s lending is for multifamily apartments and the rest for single-family homes.

“Dodd-Frank limited lending, made lending less available to the public and more expensive,” Biggs said, “even though rates were really low. It’s hard for banks under $1 billion. They’re very vulnerable. The infrastructure you have to put in place to cover all your risk-management practices is very expensive. You’re just not going to be able to compete. Nobody wants to go over $10 billion in assets, the trigger for even more regulations. The sweet spot is about $7 (billion).”

Banks with assets under $10 billion are exempt from annual stress-test requirements imposed by Dodd-Frank. Banks with assets between $10 billion and $50 billion have requirements, but less than those affecting bigger institutions with branches in the North Bay, such as Wells Fargo, with assets of about $1.7 trillion, and Bank of America, with assets of some $2.1 trillion. Though Wells Fargo has fewer assets than BofA, Wells is the largest bank in the United States when measured by loans. Such giant banks were most affected by Dodd-Frank regulations.

According to American Banker, the number of community banks with assets under $1 billion dropped by more than 1,500 in the five years from 2010, when Dodd-Frank was passed, to 2015.

Consumer protection

One institution created by Dodd-Frank is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The Financial Choice Act would cut back the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Fiduciary rules may revert

In proposed deregulation beyond banking, the Financial Choice Act Section 841 would undo Department of Labor regulations, finalized in April 2016, that impose fiduciary responsibility on brokers who set up employee-benefit plans for retirement accounts. The fiduciary rule was a major shift in the industry, resulting in brokers having potential conflicts of interest in handling retirement accounts.

Some local financial advisors embraced the new fiduciary responsibility, as covered by the North Bay Business Journal in May last year. Heather Cleland, adviser at Willow Creek Wealth Management in Sebastopol, welcomed fiduciary rules from the Labor Department’s Benefits Security Administration.

“It can be heartbreaking to see some of the things that are sold to consumers,” Cleland said. “We wanted this forever. We’re happy to see it happen.”

Matt Kelman, who handles retirement-account matters at Exchange Bank, expected fiduciary rules to affect his work by January 2018. “There will be additional disclosures in contracts that need to be signed,” said Kelman, vice president and institutional trust fiduciary manager at Exchange Bank. “We have always acted as a fiduciary as a bank trust department. The bigger impact is the competition we are going to be seeing. Right now, very few financial-service professionals act as fiduciaries. It will be much more widespread.”

James Dunn covers technology, biotech, law, the food industry, and banking and finance. Reach him at: james.dunn@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4257

