Joyce H. Lopes has been named as Sonoma State University’s vice president of administration and finance and the campus’ chief financial officer.

Lopes will assume her new post on Aug. 14, the university announced June 21. Lopes has held the same position at Humboldt State since 2012, according to the university. She succeeds Stan Nosek, who for the last year was serving in the position on an interim basis after retiring from the University of California, Davis. Nosek filled in after Larry Furukawa-Schlereth, the school’s vice president of administration and finance and co-executive director of the Green Music Center, retired.

Before working at Humboldt State, Lopes spent two years as chief business officer and assistant superintendent for the Western Placer Unified School District in suburban Sacramento. Prior to that, she was director of finance for the Sierra Joint Community College District from 2004 until 2009.

She also spent two years, 2002–2004, as director of grants and contract administration at the Sacramento State University Foundation and was controller at Colorado College in Colorado Springs from 1991–1999, SSU’s announcement stated.

A certified public accountant, Lopes earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.