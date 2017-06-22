Whether on the job or just hanging out, winery dogs are a cherished part of many North Coast wine-making families. Man’s best friend can chase deer out of a vineyard or simply provide comfort at the end of a 14-hour work day.

At Mendocino County’s Navarro Vineyards a sheep dog herds the flock of Babydoll and Panama sheep that weed the vineyard rows.

St. Francis Winery loves pets so much, they hold a blessing of the animals every year.

