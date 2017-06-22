(1 of ) Jean-Charles Boisset, president of Boisset Family Estates, sits with his dog, Frenchie, outside Raymond Vineyards in St. Helena. The furniture along with the art objects are part of the winery's 2011 "Theater of Nature" art installation. ( Charlie Gesell/ For Savor Magazine)
(2 of ) Daryl Sattui and his pup pose for a photo in the dungeon at Castello di Amorosa in Calistoga, Calif., Friday, June 29, 2007. Sattui set out to build a modest, 8,500-square-foot winery. Millions of dollars and 120,000 square feet later he's king of a wine country castle complete with drawbridge, dungeons and nifty little slots for the old boiling oil trick. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
(3 of ) Rich Mounts, 68, of Mounts Family Winery sitting in his 1954 Chevrolet with his dog Scrappy on one of his vineyards in Healdsburg, California. July 1, 2015. (Photo: Erik Castro/for Sonoma Magazine)
(4 of ) Marketta Fourmeaux, winemaker/owner of Chateau Potelle Winery, stands with her dog Opus near a row of merlot and zinfandel vines on an early spring morning. Shot on Wednesday, May 16, 2007 for spring Savor 2008. ( Press Democrat / Charlie Gesell
(5 of ) Barry Collier of Collier Falls Vineyard plays with the family dog, Lucy, while visiting their private swimming hole near their Dry Creek Valley vineyards. (Chad Surmick/ The Press Democrat, 2004)
(6 of ) Jayson Woodbridge tickles the chin of his dog, Commander Roo, with some cabernet sauvignon grapes in his hillside vineyard along the Napa Valley. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat 2009)
(7 of ) Ben Papapietro, left, Renae Perry, her husband, Bruce, and dog Ruby hang out in their "living room," which these owners of Papapietro Perry Winery use as a tasting area for special events. (Charlie Gesell/ The Press Democrat, 2007)
(8 of ) A visitor at Truett Hurst Winery in Healdsburg tucks her beloved pet in her purse during Northern Sonoma County's 37th Annual Barrel Tasting in 2015. (Jeremy Portje/ For The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Stacy Rafanelli, center leads a wine tasting for Caron Paniccia and her husband Mark Paniccia of Richmond, Virginia while winery dog Milo joined in at A. Rafanelli Vineyard and Winery, July 12, 2011. (Crista Jeremiason/ The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Debbie Rowland plays with the family dog, Vina, at the Pacheco Ranch Winery in Novato. (Charlie Gesell/ The Press Democrat, 2005)
(11 of ) during the 16th Annual Blessing of the Animals at St. Francis Winery, in Santa Rosa, Calif Sunday, October 2, 2016. (Jeremy Portje / For The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Ron Serban, of Holy Spirit Church, blesses a dog during the 16th Annual Blessing of the Animals at St. Francis Winery, in Santa Rosa, Calif Sunday, October 2, 2016. (Jeremy Portje / For The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Jim and M.J. Scott moved to Potter Valley from San Francisco and planted their first vines in 1997. Their pinot noir, Naughty Boy - named for their loyal vineyard dog, Ricky - has gained quite a following. ( Charlie Gesell/ The Press Democrat, 2007 )
(14 of ) Longboard Vineyards owner and winemaker Oded Shakked, accompanied by his dog, Bear, checks the sugar levels in a syrah vineyard, in Healdsburg on Thursday, September 18, 2014. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Kristine Shirley, left, and Jacqueline Rotlisberger let their dogs meet during Yappy Hour at Mutt Lynch Winery, near Healdsburg, on Thursday, September 16, 2010. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Mariah Mountanos walks her deaf and blind dog, Mister Youwho, through her family's Ukiah vineyard. Mountanos, loves hard-to-adopt dogs and created a well-used Web site that has helped hundreds of shelter dogs find homes and offers support and advice for people who have adopted blind or deaf dogs. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat, 2007)
(17 of ) Winemaker Miramar Torres, right, and her daughter, Cristina, pose with their dog Brandy. (Courtesy of the Torres Family)
(18 of ) Horse and Plow winery owners and cidermakers Chris Condos and Suzanne Hagins with their son Dean Condos and family dog Pepita, at Horse and Plow winery in Sebastopol, California on Wednesday, July 27, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Husband and wife Tom Rodrigues and Linda Stutz keep an antique pickup truck near their tasting room at the Maple Creek Winery in the Yorkville Highlands. Their dogs Lucy and Sheriff welcome both two-legged and four legged visitors to their winery. ( Charlie Gesell/The Press Democrat, 2005)
(20 of ) Sunce Franicevic, 16, a senior at Santa Rosa High School, stands with her dog Sadie in her family's winery, Sunce Winery, named after her, Monday, September 29, 2014. (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Vineyard manager Brad Petersen and his dog Sparky check the ripening grapes at Silver Oak Cellars in Geyserville on Friday, July 11, 2014. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) On a slope at Navarro Vineyards and Winery, Sarah Cahn Bennett and herding dog Puma move Panama sheep to another vineyard area. (Mark Aronoff/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(23 of ) Nate Belden and his dog Friday take a walk through their Sonoma Mountain vineyard, Monday Sept. 15, 2014. Opposition has arisen by area residents, to Belden's plans to operate a winery and creamery on the 55 acre ranch, citing the damage to the rural feel of the neighborhood and the increased traffic on the narrow mountainous road. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2014
(24 of ) Part owner of Sand Hill Wines and Durrell Vineyards, Ellie Phipps Price with her dog Merle above the Durell Vineyard in Sonoma, Saturday July 18, 2009. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2009
(25 of ) Sebastopol sculptor Patrick Amiot's whimsical creations are scattered throughout Sonoma County including the Davis Family Winery, Moshin Vineyards and a set of three large dogs overseeing the vineyards at Marimar Estate Winery near Graton. The 8-foot springer spaniels are monuments to their winery dogs, Brandy (who passed away 2 years ago after a long life), Chico and the one picture here, 2-year-old Bonita. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, 2010)
(26 of ) Josh and Mary Beth Chandler, with son Grey, 3, run Lazy Creek Winery, the smallest in the Anderson Valley, out of their barn. Tasters are welcome but you have to walk around the dog and the rooster on the porch.
(John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, 2003)
(27 of ) Two dogs play together while their owners sample wines at the "Pawsome Spring Fling" at the Mutt Lynch Winery tasting room in Windsor on April 10, 2015. (Photo by John Burgess)
(28 of ) Horse and Plow winery owners and cidermakers Suzanne Hagins and Chris Condos with their son Dean Condos and family dog Pepita, at Horse and Plow winery in Sebastopol, California on Wednesday, July 27, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) Service dog Nora with her handler Carol Bracco and Sherri Rieck, right, at the "Pawsome Spring Fling" at the Mutt Lynch Winery tasting room in Windsor on April 10, 2015. (Photo by John Burgess)
(30 of ) Late Kendall-Jackson Winery owner Jess Jackson and his pup Robbie back in 2005. (Charlie Gesell/ The Press Democrat)
(31 of ) Rich Mounts, 68, of Mounts Family Winery sitting on his 1954 Chevrolet with his dog Scrappy on one of his vineyards in Healdsburg, California. July 1, 2015. (Photo: Erik Castro/for Sonoma Magazine)
(32 of ) At Pezzi King Winery in the Dry Creek Valley north of Healdsburg, Melissa Mooney and Trevor Cox enjoy Pezzi King Friends State Cabernet during the Russian River Wine Road's Barrel Tasting event in which 80 wineries in both the Dry Creek and Alexander Valley's participate, March 1, 2003. Mooney's dog Scout, relaxes on the grass. (Kent Porter/ The Press Democrat)
(33 of ) Animal lover and owner of Mutt Lynch Winery, Chis Lynch, poses with rescued racing greyhound, Patch. (Jeff Kan Lee/ The Press Democrat, 2008)
(34 of ) Sam Sebastiani walks with his dog above the wetland preserve carved out of an old hayfield near his Viansa Winery. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, 2000)
(35 of ) Brenda Lynch with her dog Max at Mutt Lynch Winery in 2004. (Crista Jeremiason/ The Press Democrat, 2004)