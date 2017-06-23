Petaluma-based Fishman Supply has entered into an agreement to purchase Curry’s Discount Inc., an office supplies, office furniture and janitorial supplier based in Santa Rosa.

The acquisition will be completed July 1, according to Fishman Supply, which announced the acquisition today.

“Our two companies both value customer service and support. Rich Curry and his staff have built a solid reputation throughout the greater North Bay for taking care of their customers and they have tremendous customer loyalty and retention. We offer the same level of customer service, so the transition for Curry’s customers will be seamless. Rich and I have a lot of similar views when it comes to our businesses,” stated Leland Fishman, company president.

Fishman said that after 35 years, Curry had decided to retire.

Fishman Supply will take over operations beginning July 1st. All five of Curry’s employees will be offered positions within Fishman Supply and will begin servicing Curry’s Customers on July 3rd. On June 30th Curry’s will be closing its Santa Rosa-based warehouse and operations will resume on Monday July 3rd from Fishman’s Petaluma location, according to the Fishman announcement.