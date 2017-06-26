On the return, the train will depart Marin Civic Center on both days after the fireworks celebration at 10:36 p.m. Here is a list of arrival times and stations for the Marin County Fair train, with the train departing the Marin Civic Center at 10:36 p.m.:

SMART train announced today a “soft launch” of its commuter train with free “public preview rides.” The official start of service has yet to be announced for the 43-mile route from the transit station in downtown San Rafael to the industrial parks near Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport.

But on Thursday, the agency stated, the trains will operate for free with rides between its Rohnert Park and Marin Civic Center stations.

Trains will depart southbound from SMART’s Rohnert Park Station at 8 a.m.; 10 a.m.; 12 p.m.; and 2 p.m. Trains will depart northbound from Marin Civic Center at 4 p.m.; 6 p.m.; and 8 p.m.

Two other public preview days were announced - -Saturday, July 1 and Tuesday July 4. That train will run each day from the Sonoma County Airport Station to the Marin Civic Center for the Marin County Fair.

