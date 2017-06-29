A Santa Rosa firm has announced the completion of a sale of a vineyard in Monterey County.

Zepponi & Company served as the exclusive financial adviser to Silverado Investment Management Company on the sale of the Sweetwater Vineyard. SIMCO is a division of Westchester Group Investment Management.

The announcement added that the vineyard includes approximately 900 acres planted primarily in pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay grape varietals. It is located near King City in the Monterey American Viticultural Area. The transaction closed on Wednesday, June 28.

Zepponi stated SIMCO oversees more than twenty thousand acres of wine grapes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and the Central Coast regions and sells wine grapes to more than 85 winery customers.

Sale price was not disclosed. The announcement identified the buyer only as “a large North American-based pension fund.”

Joe Ciatti, principal at Zepponi & Company, stated in the announcement, “We expect to see continued vineyard acquisition activity through the balance of the year and into 2018.”