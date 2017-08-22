Wendy Maccario of Santa Rosa’s North Coast Builders Exchange wins one of North Bay Business Journal’s 2017 North Bay CFO Awards.

Professional background: I have worked in the Construction Industry since the age of 17 including 35 years with the North Coast Builders Exchange

Education: Various business and accounting classes

What do you see as the essential role of a financial leader in the current environment?

Keep your organization on track with a conservative approach to spending and investments.

What are the biggest changes you’ve seen in your industry? The constant change in building cycles within the construction industry, which in turn created highs and lows in our membership organization.

Tell us about the particular challenges and opportunities your organization has met in the recent past.

Related Stories 15 stories of rockstar North Bay CFOs

Being able to provide the same high quality services and programs to our members with less staff and less resources.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

Thoroughly understand the rules, regulations, and reporting deadlines of all the various government agencies you will need to work with.

What’s the best advice for weathering today’s economic environment?

As we are currently experiencing a healthy economy, I would recommend building your reserves to prepare for the next down turn. Stay diversified, with a full menu of services, programs, and investments.

How do you think your business will change in the next five years?

We are constantly looking for new programs and services to meet the needs of our current members as well as trying to grow our membership.

What is a decision you wish you hadn’t made?

Not achieving the most education possible in financial management.

What is your most memorable business experience?

Being nominated for this award by a Past President. I feel honored.

What is your greatest business experience?

Successfully surviving a Department of Labor audit and knowing that I made a positive difference in the outcome.

What was your toughest business decision?

Being part of the decision making process to lay off co-workers during the down turn in the economy.

What would your friends be surprised to find out about you? I’ve had the same very close friends for over 30 years. I think they know all my secrets.