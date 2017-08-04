s
Winegrapes propel Sonoma County ag value to $898M record in 2016

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
August 4, 2017

Propelled by winegrapes, the value of agricultural products from Sonoma County last year jumped 17.2 percent to $898.1 million, setting a new record, according to a new report.

It was propelled by a 23.9 percent bounceback in winegrape tonnage, to 226,442, from the weather-dampened 2015 season. Grapes accounted for almost two-thirds of the 2016 county ag value. There was also been strong price growth for top varieties of grapes.

The previous high point for the crop was $879.7 million in 2014, followed by $848.3 million in 2013 and $766.5 million in 2015.

The annual crop report from the county of Sonoma, released this week, draws from federal grape-crush statistics first released in February.

Agricultural product group20152016Change
Fruit and nut crops (winegrapes, apples, olives, etc.) $451,142,200 $593,285,000 31.5%
Livestock and poultry products $182,665,600 $178,014,400 -2.5%
Livestock and poultry $74,876,700 $70,136,300 -6.3%
Nursery products $32,585,000 $32,699,100 0.4%
Field crops $12,514,000 $13,765,900 10.0%
Vegetable crops $12,390,100 $9,961,300 -19.6%
Apiary products (honey, wax, rented hives) $97,400 $263,200 170.2%
Total value $766,271,000 $898,125,200 17.2%
The livestock and poultry products total for 2015 was revised, based on milk prices.

Source: County of Sonoma

ProductYearBearing acresChangeTons/acreChangeTotal tonsChange$/tonChangeTotalChange
Apples 2016 2,193 -1.6% 6.80 58.5% 14,913 56.0% $367 -6.6% $5,466,800 45.7%
2015 2,229 4.29 9,559 $393 $3,752,400
Winegrapes 2016 60,009 3.0% 3.77 20.1% 226,442 23.9% $2,590 6.0% $586,517,700 31.3%
2015 58,235 3.14 182,785 $2,443 $446,538,900
Olives 2016 381 -10.8% $701,000 34.4%
2015 427 $521,500
Miscellaneous 2016 $599,500 82.0%
2015 $329,400
Fruits and nuts total 2016 $593,285,000 31.5%
2015 $451,142,200
Apples includes canned, juice, cider and vinegar. Miscellaneous includes bush and cane berries, stone fruits, pears, kiwi, tree nuts, strawberries, figs, etc.

Source: County of Sonoma

