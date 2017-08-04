Propelled by winegrapes, the value of agricultural products from Sonoma County last year jumped 17.2 percent to $898.1 million, setting a new record, according to a new report.
It was propelled by a 23.9 percent bounceback in winegrape tonnage, to 226,442, from the weather-dampened 2015 season. Grapes accounted for almost two-thirds of the 2016 county ag value. There was also been strong price growth for top varieties of grapes.
The previous high point for the crop was $879.7 million in 2014, followed by $848.3 million in 2013 and $766.5 million in 2015.
The annual crop report from the county of Sonoma, released this week, draws from federal grape-crush statistics first released in February.
|Agricultural product group
|2015
|2016
|Change
|Fruit and nut crops (winegrapes, apples, olives, etc.)
|$451,142,200
|$593,285,000
|31.5%
|Livestock and poultry products
|$182,665,600
|$178,014,400
|-2.5%
|Livestock and poultry
|$74,876,700
|$70,136,300
|-6.3%
|Nursery products
|$32,585,000
|$32,699,100
|0.4%
|Field crops
|$12,514,000
|$13,765,900
|10.0%
|Vegetable crops
|$12,390,100
|$9,961,300
|-19.6%
|Apiary products (honey, wax, rented hives)
|$97,400
|$263,200
|170.2%
|Total value
|$766,271,000
|$898,125,200
|17.2%
|The livestock and poultry products total for 2015 was revised, based on milk prices.
Source: County of Sonoma
|Product
|Year
|Bearing acres
|Change
|Tons/acre
|Change
|Total tons
|Change
|$/ton
|Change
|Total
|Change
|Apples
|2016
|2,193
|-1.6%
|6.80
|58.5%
|14,913
|56.0%
|$367
|-6.6%
|$5,466,800
|45.7%
|2015
|2,229
|4.29
|9,559
|$393
|$3,752,400
|Winegrapes
|2016
|60,009
|3.0%
|3.77
|20.1%
|226,442
|23.9%
|$2,590
|6.0%
|$586,517,700
|31.3%
|2015
|58,235
|3.14
|182,785
|$2,443
|$446,538,900
|Olives
|2016
|381
|-10.8%
|$701,000
|34.4%
|2015
|427
|$521,500
|Miscellaneous
|2016
|$599,500
|82.0%
|2015
|$329,400
|Fruits and nuts total
|2016
|$593,285,000
|31.5%
|2015
|$451,142,200
|Apples includes canned, juice, cider and vinegar. Miscellaneous includes bush and cane berries, stone fruits, pears, kiwi, tree nuts, strawberries, figs, etc.
Source: County of Sonoma