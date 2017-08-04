Propelled by winegrapes, the value of agricultural products from Sonoma County last year jumped 17.2 percent to $898.1 million, setting a new record, according to a new report.

It was propelled by a 23.9 percent bounceback in winegrape tonnage, to 226,442, from the weather-dampened 2015 season. Grapes accounted for almost two-thirds of the 2016 county ag value. There was also been strong price growth for top varieties of grapes.

The previous high point for the crop was $879.7 million in 2014, followed by $848.3 million in 2013 and $766.5 million in 2015.

The annual crop report from the county of Sonoma, released this week, draws from federal grape-crush statistics first released in February.

Agricultural product group 2015 2016 Change Fruit and nut crops (winegrapes, apples, olives, etc.) $451,142,200 $593,285,000 31.5% Livestock and poultry products $182,665,600 $178,014,400 -2.5% Livestock and poultry $74,876,700 $70,136,300 -6.3% Nursery products $32,585,000 $32,699,100 0.4% Field crops $12,514,000 $13,765,900 10.0% Vegetable crops $12,390,100 $9,961,300 -19.6% Apiary products (honey, wax, rented hives) $97,400 $263,200 170.2% Total value $766,271,000 $898,125,200 17.2% The livestock and poultry products total for 2015 was revised, based on milk prices. Source: County of Sonoma