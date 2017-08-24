Send Business Brief items to news@busjrnl.com.

BANKING AND FINANCE

Bank of Marin’s 21st branch has opened in Healdsburg.

The bank, with $2.1 billion in assets, is now located 1260 Healdsburg Avenue, Suite 201.

The announced stated that the Healdsburg team is led by Tara Johnson, branch manager, and Carol York, regional manager. Business hours at the branch are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Information: 707.265.2080.

“We are pleased to now have a location in Healdsburg, to better serve our customers in that market and to further solidify our commitment to Sonoma County,” said Russell A. Colombo, President and CEO. “Commitment to community is at the heart of all that we do at Bank of Marin, and we look forward to long and fruitful relationships in Healdsburg.”

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC)

EDUCATION

Santa Rosa Junior College has received a $2.3 million federal grant for its program that helps farmworker children complete their high school equivalency (HEP) degree and be able to go to college.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, made the announcement Aug. 3, noting that the program “opens the door of opportunity and allows students to achieve goals they may not have considered.”

Children who are 16 years of age or older and are not enrolled in high school are eligible to participate in the program.

The students receive instruction and tutoring in either English or Spanish to prepare for the exam and also support services for them to go to college or the military.

“We’re so grateful to receive this grant, which will help so many future students who have faced great challenges. The HEP grant is truly transformational, supporting education for migrant farmworkers and their children so that they can achieve a better life. We greatly appreciate Congressman Mike Thompson’s support,” said Frank Chong, Santa Rosa Junior College president, in a statement.

CONGRATULATIONS

Redwood Credit Union was awarded the Gold Impact award for Marketing at the “No Boundaries!” 2017 Annual Conference, recently hosted by CUSO Financial Services, LP and Sorrento Pacific Financial LLC. The award was given for RCU’s monthly digital investment newsletter campaign.

The investment e-newsletters, which were developed by RCU’s marketing team in partnership with RCU’s wealth management team, are delivered monthly to approximately 14,000 member households. RCU stated.

Each issue features three informative investment-related articles, which link back to RCU’s website.