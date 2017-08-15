Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital has leased a 10,064-square-foot space in west Santa Rosa.

“They have a well-established history of strengthening our community through compassionate health care and high-quality medical services,” said Scott Stranzl, vice president of leasing for Basin Street Properties.

Usage for this new space has not been determined but is said to tie into the hospital’s broader service strategy for Sonoma County, according to Stranzl.

The 338-bed hospital, a level 2 trauma center, is part of St. Joseph Health–Sonoma County. That group also operates the 80-bed Petaluma Valley Hospital, Memorial Hospice, Hospice of Petaluma, North County Hospice, St. Joseph Urgent Care centers and St. Joseph Home Care Network. The group already has an urgent-care center in southwest Santa Rosa, on Corporate Center Parkway.

The Stony Point building was among Basin Street Properties purchased in January from investments managed by Simons & Woodard. It is a single-story office building that can accommodate larger and smaller tenants. in a development with large parking lots.

The property is located in Stony Point Business Park, across the street from the Stony Point Retail Center. Nearby are Stony Point Executive Offices, Farmers Insurance, Kerosky Purves & Bogue, Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation and Finley Community Center

Joel Jaman of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International represented Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Representing Basin Street Properties was Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin.