St. Helena-based vintner C Mondavi & Family announced the hiring of two new vice presidents for its marketing and sales teams.

David S. Brown will assume the senior vice president of sales role, while Mark Koppen will take over as the new vice president of marketing.

Brown brings more than 26 years of consumer package goods and wine experience.

He has held executive sales roles with Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson and Treasury Wine Estates. Most recently, the Ohio State University graduate was the chief sales officer at Pasternak Wine Imports.

Mark Koppen brings more than 27 years of experience in wine marketing. The University of Minnesota alumnus has held senior positions in the past with companies such as Diageo, Champagnes Mumm and Perrier-Jouet and Robert Mondavi. Most recently, Koppen worked as a senior portfolio brand director for Delicato Family Vineyards.

Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank has announced executive changes.

Kevin Smart has been hired by Exchange Bank as its new vice president and residential mortgage manager, responsible for expanding mortgage production. The bank stated that Smart comes to Exchange Bank from Wells Fargo, where he held the position of branch sales manager. He has 24 years of experience within the mortgage industry and previously owned his own mortgage brokerage business.

Smart graduated from Sacramento State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in real estate finance and land-use affairs. Smart has made his home in Sonoma County since 1993 and has been involved with local charities and many real estate affiliates to raise funds for the youth of Sonoma County.

Britt Cooper has been hired by Exchange Bank as vice president and manager of its Sonoma branch. The bank stated that Cooper returns to Exchange Bank, having previously held branch manager positions in both the Windsor and Coddingtown branches from 2002 to 2007.

Cooper has 30 years of management, business-development and community-relations experience and worked most recently as a market manager for Bank of Marin. He has a bachelor’s degree from Sacramento State, a master’s degree from University of San Francisco and is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School.

Becky Ettinger has been hired as vice president, commercial loan officer, responsible for portfolio maintenance and business development. The bank stated that Ettinger joined Exchange Bank in 2010 and recently transferred to the Commercial Banking Group from the Sonoma branch where she held the position of vice president and branch manager.

She has 29 years of banking experience in the Sonoma area. She was awarded a certificate of completion for the California Bankers Association Commercial Lending School in 2008, enhancing her skills in accounting principles and financial analysis

L. Bailey Penzotti has joined the law firm of Wine Country Family Law & Bankruptcy Office, PC, in its Santa Rosa location. She has 15 years of family law experience in both trials and mediation. Penzotti previously served as the Family Law Facilitator in Mendocino County and privately served the public in the San Francisco Bay area counties.

Emily Albert has joined Terra Firma Global Partners’ Santa Rosa office as a real estate agent. She represents home buyers and sellers throughout Sonoma County with a special emphasis on the Bennett Valley area.

Albert started her real estate career in 1995 as a lender, the firm stated. In 2010 she became an active Realtor.