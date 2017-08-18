Exchange Bank (OTC:EXSR) celebrated the grand opening of its new Petaluma East branch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception on Thursday. The event was co-hosted by the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce and held at the new location at 453 N. McDowell Blvd., Suite 30, Petaluma.

The new branch opened its doors on June 19. It replaces a branch previously located at 701 Sonoma Mountain Parkway in Petaluma.

The bank, which was founded 1890 and has headquarters in Sonoma County and $2.2 billion in assets, stated “the new branch includes a lounge-like area with smart screens featuring financial education and community events, a coffee bar, free Wi-Fi, digital technology, and a kids zone to keep little ones busy while parents do their banking.”

“We want to continue to evolve the bank to meet the needs of our customers—with innovative spaces, technology and knowledgeable staff members,” stated Ann Hudson, senior vice president, retail banking.

Business hours at the new location remain unchanged (Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.) with the addition of Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Edie Cheda is the vice president, branch manager. Phone: 707-766-1544