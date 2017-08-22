West County Health Centers (WCHC) has raised $1.84 million towards a goal of $4.2 million for a new Russian River Health Center.

A fire destroyed the center’s medical office building in December 2015, and the clinic has been operating in modular units since. WCHC’s capital campaign’s goal is to raise $10.47 million for a 14,000-square foot medical, dental, and behavioral health facility on a 1.8 acre park like area.

The fire caused $2.4 million in damage and has cost the center $700,000 in lost annual operating revenue, and medical visits were reduced by 300 per month.

The center received $1.2 million in insurance payments from the old building, and $5 million will be procured in construction financing.

Construction of the new building is expected to begin in spring 2018, with completion in spring 2019, with a grand opening planned for summer.

WCHC serves communities in Western Sonoma County including Occidental, Guerneville, Sebastopol and Forestville. The Russian River Health Center is the only primary care facility in the area, and also offers dental, mental health, teen, and HIV services.