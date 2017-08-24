Hello Minnesota, welcome to the North Bay Wine Country.

About noon today, a plane from Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota is scheduled to touch down at Charles M. Schulz - Sonoma County Airport (STS), marking Sun Country Airlines start of “seasonal service” to the area.

It’s marketed to those who want taste the Wine Country experience. The announcement by the airport of the start of flights today notes the incoming flights arrive “before noon allowing for leisure travelers to arrive for a long weekend getaway in Wine Country.”

If that’s the visitors’ plan, the announcement continues, the departing flight each week will be about 10 a.m. on Sundays. The airport also noted that return flights also might provide a gateway to business and leisure travelers making a connection in Minnesota to other flights.

The flights will be on Sun Country’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft featuring a two-class configuration with 12 first class seats and 150 coach class seats.

“The addition of Santa Rosa/Sonoma County to Sun Country’s destinations gives our passengers access to experience some of the wonders of California, from wine country to the beautiful redwoods,” states Jude Bricker, Sun Country Airlines president and CEO. The airline flies across the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica and the Caribbean

This Wine Country service is scheduled to end Dec. 3. Sun Country becomes the fourth airline to serve the North Bay. Alaska, American and United offer service, the latter flying from Santa Rosa to San Francisco and marketing the experience as a way to connect to national and international flights.