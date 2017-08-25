If you're like me, you're looking forward to SMART starting passenger service Friday. You've probably checked boarding times, figured out how much each round-trip will cost and have made a list of all the things you want to do during the ride since you won't be stuck behind the wheel in traffic. But are you aware of the rules?

SMART recently posted their Code of Conduct on their website, sharing the things you can and can't do while riding the train. The usual rules apply: no soliciting, supervise your children and don't threaten other passengers. But what about rules for bikes? What items are NOT allowed on the train? Is cell phone use permitted?

It's the first time in a long time Sonoma County has had a train, so it's a good time to brush up on how to behave. Before heading to the station, make sure you're up to date on what's allowed, and what you should leave at home by scrolling through the rules in our gallery above.