(1 of ) Bikes: Allowed on all trains. One bike per passenger. Must be stored in specific areas as space permits. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Alcohol: Possession of an open container containing an alcoholic beverage or consumption of alcoholic beverages is strictly prohibited on all SMART vehicles, at all SMART Facilities, and on SMART property. This shall not apply to alcohol purchased and consumed on-board a SMART train.
(3 of ) Attire: Appropriate attire required at all times.
(4 of ) Behavior: No loud, profane, threatening or disruptive speech.
(5 of ) Boarding: Be prepared to board and disembark promptly. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Cell Phones: Use of cell phones or electronic equipment is allowed as long as it does not disturb other passengers. Please keep cell phone conversations to a minimum.
(7 of ) Children: Must be supervised. Strollers should be folded and clear of the aisle way. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Doors: Do not lean on, block or hold open doorways. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Drinking and eating: Consumption of food/drink is permitted on trains only. Provided it is in a manner that does not damage SMART equipment, leave litter or create a disruption to other passengers. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Hazardous Materials: With the exception of oxygen for personal medical use, materials considered as hazardous by the U.S. Department of Transportation are not permitted on trains and platforms.
(11 of ) Hover Boards: Battery powered, wheeled, personal transport devices, commonly known as and commercially marketed as “hover boards” cannot be transported on SMART trains, or property.
(12 of ) Loitering: No person shall loiter on SMART owned property and trains without the authorization of SMART.
(13 of ) Luggage, and Other Belongings: Passengers’ belongings must not block seats, aisles, doorways or exits. Overhead luggage should not exceed 25 lbs. in overall weight
(14 of ) Music or audio: Only allowed through headphones that cannot be heard by other passengers.
(15 of ) No Smoking: Smoking any material via any means, including: cigarettes; cigars; pipes; electronic cigarettes; marijuana, and vaporizers (“vapes”) which permits inhaling and/or exhaling smoke, vapors, or mists is not permitted on any SMART vehicle, at any SMART Transit Facility, or on SMART property.
(16 of ) Personal shopping carts: Must fit between the seats and not extend into the aisle, block walkways and exits, or take up a separate seat space. (WALTER DRAKE)
(17 of ) Seats: Please respect seating for other passengers. “NO FEET ON THE SEATS.” Each passenger may only occupy ONE seat. By law, seniors and passengers with disabilities get first access to priority seats.
(18 of ) Service Animals & Pets: Service animals are animals that are individually trained to perform tasks for people with disabilities. Service animals may travel on vehicles, subject to the following conditions: 1. Must remain on a leash or harnessed except when performing work or tasks where such tethering would interfere with the animal’s ability to perform. 2. Must remain under the owner’s control and not pose a direct threat to the health or safety of others. 3. Must remain in a down or sit position. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Pets: Small pets allowed only in proper enclosed pet carriers. The carrier must be on the floor/lap and not on a seat.
(20 of ) Soliciting: Is not permitted.
(21 of ) Tickets: Paid fare required in “fare paid zones” on platforms and on trains. (NBBJ FILE)
(22 of ) Weapons: Are not allowed.