Don Sebastiani & Sons, a Sonoma-based wine, spirits and food manufacturer, recently promoted five employees.

John Nicolette was promoted to vice president for operations. Nicolette formerly served as director of operations and joined the company in 2005.

Greg Kitchens was promoted director of winemaking, overseeing the company’s 12 core wine brands. Kitchens has been employed with Don Sebastiani & Sons since 2003.

Andrew Meyer has been appointed as global vice president for wine and spirits sales. Meyer will oversee all domestic and export sales efforts and teams. He was most recently vice president of its division overseeing Western states.

Marie Brown has been named distribution and export logistics manager, with oversight for distribution of both domestic and export wine and spirits orders, and local nonwine product orders. Brown joined the company in 2006 as distribution coordinator.

Steve Pearce was promoted to regional wine and spirits sales manager for Western states. Pearce joined the company in 2011 and previously served as merchandising manager, district wine manager and regional state manager.

—

Roberta “Berta” Kaemmerling has taken the position of chief nursing officer at Healdsburg District Hospital. She has more than 30 years of experience in hospital administration, including at the Arab Medical Center in Amman, Jordan, and at St. Helena Hospital Clearlake.

—

Brett Moore is the new administrator at The Oaks Post Acute skilled-nursing facility in Petaluma. He has served seven years in the health care industry and managed facilities in the Sacramento area and Sonoma County.

—

Max Childs is the general manager of the Hampton Inn Petaluma, which Palo Alto-based BPR Properties will open this fall in the city’s 1892 Silk Mill.

Childs has more than 30 years of hotel experience, most recently as manager for 12 years at the Marriott Courtyard in Santa Rosa.

—

Lorena Fontanelli has joined Presidio Bank as assistant vice president and senior relationship service manager in its San Rafael office. Fontanelli has more than 18 years of branch operations experience with community banks. She most recently transferred from Summit State Bank, where she was assistant vice president and senior branch operations manager.

—

Anne Abrams has joined Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Sonoma County as director of marketing and patron services.

Abrams is a marketing consultant who has most recently served year-round on-going clients throughout the Bay Area, including San Francisco’s Stern Grove Festival, Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, Sonoma’s Quarryhill Botanical Garden, Transcendence Theatre Company’s “Broadway Under the Stars” in wine country, and Sonoma County Tourism. She was previously media representative for “Uncharted: The Berkeley Festival of Ideas.” She also was a public relations consultant, with Charles Zukow & Associates, to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

—

Don Werstler has been promoted to facilities and business services manager at CrossCheck, a payments guarantee company. He is the top ranking person in his department and reports directly to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Schumacher.

Werstler joined CrossCheck as the assistant manager of facilities and business services in 2012.

He has more than 20 years of management experience with 15 years of effective site services control, the company stated. He is a retired chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy.