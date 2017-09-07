s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe

Sonoma’s Don Sebastiani & Sons names operations, winemaking execs; other North Bay professionals news

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
September 7, 2017, 11:23AM

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.


Don Sebastiani & Sons, a Sonoma-based wine, spirits and food manufacturer, recently promoted five employees.

John Nicolette was promoted to vice president for operations. Nicolette formerly served as director of operations and joined the company in 2005.

Greg Kitchens was promoted director of winemaking, overseeing the company’s 12 core wine brands. Kitchens has been employed with Don Sebastiani & Sons since 2003.

Andrew Meyer has been appointed as global vice president for wine and spirits sales. Meyer will oversee all domestic and export sales efforts and teams. He was most recently vice president of its division overseeing Western states.

Marie Brown has been named distribution and export logistics manager, with oversight for distribution of both domestic and export wine and spirits orders, and local nonwine product orders. Brown joined the company in 2006 as distribution coordinator.

Steve Pearce was promoted to regional wine and spirits sales manager for Western states. Pearce joined the company in 2011 and previously served as merchandising manager, district wine manager and regional state manager.

Roberta “Berta” Kaemmerling has taken the position of chief nursing officer at Healdsburg District Hospital. She has more than 30 years of experience in hospital administration, including at the Arab Medical Center in Amman, Jordan, and at St. Helena Hospital Clearlake.

Brett Moore is the new administrator at The Oaks Post Acute skilled-nursing facility in Petaluma. He has served seven years in the health care industry and managed facilities in the Sacramento area and Sonoma County.

Max Childs is the general manager of the Hampton Inn Petaluma, which Palo Alto-based BPR Properties will open this fall in the city’s 1892 Silk Mill.

Childs has more than 30 years of hotel experience, most recently as manager for 12 years at the Marriott Courtyard in Santa Rosa.

Lorena Fontanelli has joined Presidio Bank as assistant vice president and senior relationship service manager in its San Rafael office. Fontanelli has more than 18 years of branch operations experience with community banks. She most recently transferred from Summit State Bank, where she was assistant vice president and senior branch operations manager.

Anne Abrams has joined Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Sonoma County as director of marketing and patron services.

Abrams is a marketing consultant who has most recently served year-round on-going clients throughout the Bay Area, including San Francisco’s Stern Grove Festival, Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, Sonoma’s Quarryhill Botanical Garden, Transcendence Theatre Company’s “Broadway Under the Stars” in wine country, and Sonoma County Tourism. She was previously media representative for “Uncharted: The Berkeley Festival of Ideas.” She also was a public relations consultant, with Charles Zukow & Associates, to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

Don Werstler has been promoted to facilities and business services manager at CrossCheck, a payments guarantee company. He is the top ranking person in his department and reports directly to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Schumacher.

Werstler joined CrossCheck as the assistant manager of facilities and business services in 2012.

He has more than 20 years of management experience with 15 years of effective site services control, the company stated. He is a retired chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy.

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma topical-prescription maker doubles size
Sonoma, Solano cities reveal challenges of homebuilding on demand
Enphase Energy names new CEO
OK to raid the 401(k)?
Wonder what it’s like to own a Ferrari?

Lauren Bell and Lori Olson have joined Tama Bell Design, a full-service design firm in Sebastopol.

Bell is a designer. She joined the firm founded by her mother earlier this year while attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in San Francisco.

Olson is the office manager. She has more than 30 years of experience in sales, marketing and customer service.

J.L. Faverio has been promoted to lead developer at Boylan Point Agency, a Santa Rosa-based marketing and web development company. Faverio joined the firm in February. His past experience includes his founding Bay Area Web Developer, where he built and managed various sites for nonprofit organizations throughout California among other for-profit projects.

His philanthropy includes working with homeless awareness groups in the Los Angeles area and local work for the Forestville Youth Park, the company stated.

David Irvine has been hired as faith partners liaison for Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County. The group stated he has a 40-plus year career in ministry, including organizing and leading five mission trips to El Salvador to build schools. He will be working with the faith community in Sonoma County.

Woodmont Real Estate Services has promoted two of its longtime North Bay managers.

Jodi Contreras, CPM, is now a vice president of the firm, and Donette Moix is a regional property manager.

Contreras joined Woodmont in 2006 with extensive experience in commercial and multifamily, the company stated. Prior to joining Woodmont, she was a regional portfolio manager for FPI Management overseeing an estimated 800 apartment homes and was with FPI for more than six years.

Prior to that Contreras was also a regional manager with Lend Lease Real Estate Investments for more than eight years specializing in tax credit lease ups in Bakersfield, Florida, Las Vegas, East Bay. She earned the certified property manager (CPM) designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) last year.

She is also a certified tax-credit consultant and has acquired her accredited residential manager (ARM) certification through IREM.

Moix joined Woodmont in 2008 with experience in multifamily property management. Prior to joining Woodmont, she worked for Sire Enterprises as a multifamily property manager for six years. She currently overseas several commercial and medical office sites in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Napa and Brentwood. Moix is a Notary Public, holds a California real estate sales license.

Healdsburg farmer Joe Rochioli has been chosen to receive the Sonoma County Harvest Fair’s Methuselah Award on Oct. 1.

After leaving the U.S. Army in 1959, Rochioli joined his family’s farm that grew a variety of crops from hops to green beans to wine grapes.

As the wine grape industry grew, Rochioli became one of the first farmers in Sonoma County to plant different varietals and develop innovative trellis systems. Rochioli said in a statement that his vineyard method was “I learned by doing.”

Rochioli in 1976 started producing pinot noir and chardonnay on his property while it was named Fenton Acres. The name changed in 1982 to J. Rochioli Vineyard & Winery and five years later the Rochiolis released their first estate wine, the 1985 Rochioli Pinot Noir. The wine went on to top the Wine Spectator’s wine list and was named the best pinot noir in United States.

The Harvest Fair awards dinner will be held at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. For more information visit www.harvestfair.org or call 707-545-4200.

Six attorneys with Friedemann Goldberg in Santa Rosa were recently honored as Super Lawyers and Rising Stars by SuperLawyers Magazine for 2017, the firm stated.

Partners John Friedemann, Steven Goldberg and Ronald Wargo were honored as Super Lawyers by the publication, a distinction reserved for fewer than 5 percent of attorneys in a region, the firm stated.

This is the 12th year Friedemann has received the honor and the 13th year Goldberg has been named. Wargo has been honored six times, twice as a Rising Star and four years in a row as a Super Lawyer, the firm stated.

Associate attorneys John MacLeod, Mia Shirley and Christopher Haws were named Rising Stars by the magazine, which honors lawyers who are under 40 years of age. This award is given to fewer than 2.5 percent of attorneys in a region.

MacLeod and Shirley have received this distinction for the second year in a row. This is the first year Haws.

Margaret L. Anderson of Santa Rosa has been recognized in the 24th edition of The Best Lawyers in America. She has received this recognition every year since 2006, the announcement stated.

This honor is said to be based on a rigorous peer-review survey of a large number of confidential evaluations by top attorneys. Margaret has practiced law in Sonoma County for 40 years.

Her practice is limited to consensual conflict resolution, including mediation and collaborative law.

Gary Scott, a financial adviser with Edward Jones in Sonoma, and Debbie Gilman and Letizia Veronese, the branch office administrators, were recently honored by the firm for performance and client-service excellence. It’s the second time the branch has won this award.

Scott, Gillman and Veronese were selected to attend Edward Jones’ Drucker Conference at the firm’s headquarters in St. Louis.

Ian Coll has been appointed by Vode Lighting in Sonoma as New York City sales manager. As sales manager of the greater New York City region, Coll draws on his 20-plus years of experience in the architectural lighting industry, the company stated.

Coll began his career with Vode agent Reflex Lighting Group and has known Vode’s founders since the company’s inception, according to the company. He then worked as director of International Sales at Amerlux LLC and northeast regional sales manager at Pinnacle Architectural Lighting.