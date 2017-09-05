The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office is presenting a free seminar for nonprofit organizations and small businesses on how to avoid falling victim to embezzlement on Sept. 28, at 9 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Sonoma County, 779 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Registration is required.

Panelists will include William Arnone, an attorney who represents nonprofits and small businesses; Scott Bartley, former mayor of Santa Rosa and a current and former board member of many local nonprofits; Amy Ariyoshi, Caroline Fowler and Emily Malfatti, deputy district attorneys for the county of Sonoma; and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Piersol.

To register for the seminar, please contact the Environmental and Consumer Division at 707-565-2311 or Joanne.Miller@sonoma-county.org.

—

Funding for the California Market Match Consortium has been extended through the end of 2019.

Administered by the Berkeley Ecology Center, the California Market Match Consortium is part of a $3.9 million Food Insecurity Nutrition Incentive (FINI) grant- the largest of its kind in the nation- being awarded to the California Department of Agriculture (CDFA).

In addition, the state is contributing over $3 million in funding to the project through the California Nutrition Incentive Program. Local funders include Kaiser Permanente, St. Joseph Health, Petaluma Health Care District, Petaluma Poultry, the Martinelli family, the Martin family and anonymous donors.

In collaboration with the ecology center, this funding will allow Petaluma-based Farmers’ Market LIFE to distribute $166,040 of incentives to participating farmers’ markets that offer a dollar-for-dollar match to CalFresh customers over the next 2.5 years.

For more information about Petaluma Bounty, Farmers’ Market LIFE and related initiatives, visit www.petalumabounty.org or contact Suzi at 707-364-9118 or suzi@petalumabounty.org.

—

Santa Rosa Junior College’s Computer Studies Department will begin offering game-development and game-design courses. Local high school students, current SRJC students and other interested candidates will have the opportunity to work toward a full associate’s degree in digital media – game programming. In addition, students would have the opportunity to continue their studies at four-year universities.

The SRJC Computer Studies Program has been recently joined by a new full-time faculty member, Ethan Wilde. A game-development instructor, author, coder and entrepreneur for more than two decades, he previously taught for 15 years at the Graduate School of New Media of the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.

Wilde and new adjunct instructor Alejandro Jauco, from Ohlone Community College, who will be teaching Game Design 1, will bring a new focus to the gaming, mobile and web areas of study, as a response to the increase in job-market demand for this field. The game courses are under the umbrella of the Digital Media program coordinated by instructor Michael Starkey.

—

The Golden Gate Salmon Association will host its fourth annual Sonoma Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 9, at Cornerstone Event Center. The dinner will honor the Mulas family, Sonoma Valley dairy and winegrape farmers who have been using recycled water for decades on their dairy farm and fields, the group stated.

The special event will be held at Cornerstone, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and tickets are $125. Per seat or tables of 10 are available. Tickets are limited and are available by calling 855-251-GGSA (4472) or by visiting www.goldengatesalmonassociation.com.