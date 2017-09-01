Kaiser Permanente has been fined $2.2 million for failing to provide patient information to the state’s Medicaid program, on top of another fine for $2.5 million in January for the same issue..

The fine in January was the first penalty the state has issued against a Medicaid managed-care plan since 2000, according to the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS).

Kaiser said it is committed to full compliance with the department’s data-reporting requirements and have been working to meet new administrative reporting requirements since they were introduced in 2010.

“We have recently made significant investments in new technology to help us comply with the new administrative data reporting requirements,” Nathaniel Oubre, Kaiser Permanente’s vice president for Medi-Cal, said in a statement.

Kaiser was notified of the new fine by California health officials in May. The letter said that although the insurer was making efforts to provide the missing data, it was still not in compliance.