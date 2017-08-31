Mike Kocourek this week assumed the role of president of Santa Rosa-based Motion Analysis Corporation. Kocourek has worked for the option motion capture company for five years, beginning as vice president of sales. Kocourek assumed the role of company president on Monday, according to the company’s statement.

His career in the motion capture industry spans more than 20 years, the company reported. He is from Chicago and graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering. He previously worked for 15 years with Vicon Motion Systems.

“I’m ready to implement a roadmap for success and have a strong vision for the company’s future. I look forward to expanding in our existing core markets and establishing Motion Analysis in new markets, utilizing my large network of contacts and valuable strategic partners,” he stated.

Motion Analysis CEO Tom Whitaker cited Kocourek’s technical knowledge about the company’s products.

Motion Analysis Corporation provides optical motion capture systems in entertainment, life sciences, video games, film, sports, broadcasting, virtual reality, and research. The company was formed in 1982.