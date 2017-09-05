M.A. Silva USA, a fast-growing North Coast supplier of wine corks, glass and packaging, hired Ted DeHaan as general manager.

DeHaan has held various leadership positions in pharmaceutical, cosmetic, spirits, beer and wine packaging in the past 15 years, including quality manager, regional quality director, category sales director and plant manager and general manager. He most recently worked for glass-packaging giant O-I in Portland, Oregon, then in Napa. Before that, he held management positions at SGD North America and Gerresheimer.

“M.A. Silva's culture is structured on teamwork, customer centricity and common professional values,” DeHaan said in a statement.

Neil Foster, owner and president of M.A. Silva USA, said DeHaan brings “a wealth of invaluable experience to our growing company and our clients.” The company debuted on the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing U.S. companies in August at No. 4,601, with 52 percent 2013–2016 revenue growth to $42.1 million.

A Napa resident, DeHaan graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering.