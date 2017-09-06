Three years since relocating to Petaluma, Dow Development Laboratories now has roughly doubled the size of its topical products facility.

The contract product developer and manufacturer for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries signed a lease for 11,053 more square feet at 1031 N. McDowell Blvd., bringing the size of it to 22,698 square feet.

Dow Development designs, develops and manufactures topical prescription creams, gels, solutions and ointments. They’re most often used to treat acne, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, ophthalmological conditions, topical pain and women’s health issues.

“Recent business success in product development has propelled us to outgrow the initial space and provided the rationale for our expansion,” said President Debra Dow, Pharm.D., in a statement. She’s also co-founder of parent company Symbio, LLC.

Across the industry, investment in pharmaceutical and biotech drug product development is currently at a high level, she said. Small and large companies are finding funding to move new products forward.

“Our clients range from startups to large multinational companies,” Dow said. “The expanded Petaluma facilities will allow us the space for additional equipment and staff so that DDL can provide additional services.”

In mid-2014, Dow Development Laboratories opened a 12,000-square-foot in Petaluma. Dow originally started the lab in 2005 in Fort Collins, Colorado.

“DDL’s expansion is a great story for Petaluma and helps to diversify Sonoma( County)’s economy,” said Scott Stranzl, vice president of leasing for Reno, Nevada-based Basin Street Properties, owner of the property and developer of dozens of buildings for high-tech North Bay businesses over the past five decades. “DDL’s growth enables Petaluma to foster a more varied job base and bring additional high-caliber jobs to Sonoma County.”

Southern Sonoma County is appealing to Dow Development because staff can reasonably commute from the Windsor to the north, Marin County to the south and Vallejo and American Canyon to the east, Dow said.

“And being in the beautiful wine country is a quality-of-life benefit for our team and a plus for our clients that visit us,” she said.

The company is recruiting talent for its formulations, analytical and project management departments.