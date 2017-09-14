The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) wine production equipment suppliers and wine business software developers.

The Wine Production Equipment Suppliers list is ranked by number of North Bay employees, then number of employees companywide.

The Software for the Wine Industry list is ranked by number of North Bay staff.

Detailed information is available for purchase as spreadsheets via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.