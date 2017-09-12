Honore Comfort, who served nine years as the executive director of the Sonoma County Vintners trade group, has been named as an executive-in-residence at Sonoma State University’s Wine Business Institute.

After leaving the vintners group, Comfort in 2015 joined Brack Mountain Wine Co. in Sebastopol as president of the family-owned winery, which offers a portfolio of boutique wines.

The institute offers a master’s degree in business administration specializing in the wine business, as well as various certificate and training programs. It will open its almost $10 million Wine Spectator Learning Center on campus before year’s end.

With the appointment, Comfort will lead efforts to create strategic programs and opportunities for engagement for the university’s wine business students and alumni as well as industry leaders.

“Honore’s record as a champion for Sonoma County wine to a global audience is a natural fit with our efforts to create the most vibrant, connected learning community for wine business in the world,” said Ray Johnson, executive director of the Wine Business Institute, in a statement.