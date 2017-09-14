After winning this year’s California Cider Competition earlier this week, Mendocino County-based Gowan’s Heirloom Cider took top awards at the Mendocino International Cider Competition.

Gowan’s, a 141-year-old apple grower based in Philo in Mendocino County’s Anderson Valley, won Reserve Best in Show for its 2016 Sierra Beauty Heirloom cider. The competition was held in conjunction with the Mendocino County Fair & Apple Show, set for Sept. 15–17 in Boonville.

And Sonoma County’s ACE Premium Craft Ciders was the other North Coast producer to take top awards at the third annual installment of the competition. The ACE Perry apple and pear cider won Best in Class – Modern Perry.

The brand is produced by Sebastopol-based California Cider Company. Producing since 1993, it’s said to be the first family-owned cidery in the U.S.