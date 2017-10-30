Each day has been a marathon for cannabis entrepreneur Felipe Recalde since a massive fire destroyed entire neighborhoods in Sonoma County and Santa Rosa. The Fountaingrove home he shared with his fiancee burned to the ground, taking with it the nerve center for several of Recalde’s businesses including documents with crucial financial and strategic information, tax records and white boards covered with plans.

Within a week of losing his home, he’d shifted his operations from Santa Rosa to San Francisco and began meeting with partners and investors to plot their next steps — including whether or not to move headquarters out of Sonoma County for several companies expected to employ dozens of people.

“A lot of people depend on me to land on my feet,” said Recalde, board member with the Sonoma County Growers Alliance. “I will put all my energy toward moving forward; I cannot look back.”

Destructive and deadly wildfires that erupted nearly simultaneously across the region Oct. 8 couldn’t have come at a worse time for the North Coast’s cannabis industry, which was in the midst of the outdoor harvest and also scrambling to secure the right to operate under new state and local laws governing cannabis.

Farmers were in the middle of trimming and drying outdoor crops and depending on the sale of those yields to help pay the steep costs of new local permits and state licensees to do business. Manufacturers, distribution firms and other types of businesses had just purchased and leased industrial spaces, hired employees and were wading through the local permitting process to launch.

Sonoma County was depending on these new businesses for millions of dollars in tax revenue — county staff estimated $3.8 million in taxes by June 2018.

Before Oct. 8, the cannabis industry that once operated in the shadows in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County was on its way to becoming an economic engine for the region that could rival the wine and beer sectors. Now, many in the industry have said that future is less secure.

“The cannabis program was finally starting to grow legs and take off. This will have a devastating impact,” said Tim Ricard, Sonoma County cannabis program manager.

County officials and industry leaders said it’s too soon to estimate the size of the financial loss.

More than two dozen cannabis cultivators and seven other businesses such as manufacturers and distributors have had crops, warehouses, products and essential company documents destroyed or significantly damaged in Sonoma County, according to reports from the California Growers Association and the California Cannabis Industry Association. Smoke and ash have many farmers concerned surviving plants have absorbed potential toxins.

Many, like Recalde, lost part or all of their businesses as well as their homes.

“I couldn’t imagine worse timing, right here just before the dawn of regulated commercial cannabis activity in the state,” said Hezekiah Allen, executive director of the California Growers Association. “We’ll need to see what’s in the smoke, how bad it is, if it can be remediated.”

In the Lovall Valley just outside Sonoma city limits, the Nuns fire burned about 80 percent of the cannabis plants grown by bio365, a live soil company that launched earlier this year. Farm manager Sebastian McIntyre said it was their primary research garden to test the quality of plants grown in their soils compared to competitors. With a mandatory evacuation order, McIntyre was able to harvest about 40 plants and hang them to dry before fleeing the property, but when he returned he found they had been looted and the plants were gone.