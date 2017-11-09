Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com . A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; SVNDGR = SVN|Delta Group Realty

Here are the latest commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Marin and Napa.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

532sf at 207 Second St., #B, Sausalito; office; Premier Lending Group; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Mordechai Winter; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Oct. 13

NAPA COUNTY

921sf at 2160 Jefferson St., #220, Napa; office; Private Financial Services Corp.; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; AIM Three; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; Nov. 1

SONOMA COUNTY

26,500sf at 6115 State Farm Drive, Rohnert Park; office & industrial; Sonoma County Library; Dino D’Argenzio, Erlina Othman & Robby Burroughs of K&C; SB Park, LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; July 10

4,418sf at 6115 State Farm Drive, #A2, Rohnert Park; industrial; Automation Partners, Inc.; na; SB Park, LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; May 31

4,000sf at 3200 Dutton Ave., #323, Santa Rosa; industrial; Josh Carey; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Stemken Business Park; na; Oct. 6

3,361sf at 120 Stony Point Rd., #105, Santa Rosa; office; Deepnet; James Nobles of K&C; Basin Street Properties; Dave Peterson, Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Sept. 29

2,749sf at 155 First St., Petaluma; office; Beels Soper, LLP; na; Garage Retail CA, LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Sara Wann of K&C; Sept. 26

2,213sf at 151 Petaluma Blvd. S., #141, Petaluma; retail; Jupiter Foods; Sara Wann of K&C; Basin Street Properties; Sara Wann & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; June 28

1,374sf at 490 Mendocino Ave., #106, Santa Rosa; retail; Golden Bun; Russ Mayer of K&C; Rothman Trust, et al; Russ Mayer of K&C; March 6

396sf at 1955 Cleveland Ave., #200, Santa Rosa; office; EBX Logistics, Inc.; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; 1955 Cleveland, LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Jan. 31

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY

250 Entrada Drive, Novato; hospitality (70-room hotel); D&K Patel 2001 Revocable Trust; Brian Resendez of SVN Hotels; Inn Marin Associates, LLC; John Williams of SVNDGR; Oct. 19; $12,100,000

SONOMA COUNTY

16,302sf at 5880 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park; office; KSCM Enterprises, LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Kevin Doran of K&C; Kandy Investments, LLC; na; Oct. 16; na

10,774sf at 609-617 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma; industrial; Isaac Goff; Nathan Ballard & Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Dawn Westmoreland, et al.; na; Oct. 17; na