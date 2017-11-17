They’ve got your numbers: 9 North Bay accounting leaders

s
Meet 9 leaders in North Bay accounting

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
November 17, 2017, 7:01AM

Featured in this report

Timothy Allen, Allen Wine Group

Michelle Ausburn, BPM

Jon P. Dal Poggetto, Dal Poggetto & Company

Mike Musson, Linkenheimer

Timothy McGaughey, Baldwin, McGaughey & Co. CPAs

Josh Moore, Pisenti & Brinker

Mark Rubins, Moss Adams

Debbie Warren, Mengali Accountancy

Laura E. Wintz, G&J Seiberlich & Co.

Here are insights into some of the top North Bay people in accounting.

Timothy Allen

Managing partner, Allen Wine Group LLP
120 Stony Point Road, Suite 230, Santa Rosa 95401
707-528-3860
www.allenwine.com

Tell us some recent news at your company that boosted revenue: Now in our eighth year of business, we recently added our 16th employee and signed our 85th winery client.

What drew you to accounting?:? The people side of the profession. The more you progress in your accounting career, the more your business becomes about people and persuasion.

Favorite number between 1 and 99, and why?:? Any number lower than 14% because then you pay $.50 less per gallon for Federal excise taxes on wine.

Most inspiring geek you know of?:? Albert Einstein. He preferred Mozart to the classroom.

Most fun you had on an accounting engagement?:? Auditing Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards when I worked at Deloitte. I enjoyed the people and the business so much that I left Deloitte and became an employee of SCV for five years.

Michelle Ausburn

BPM LLP
110 Stony Point Road, Suite 210, Santa Rosa 95401
1432A Main St., St. Helena 95474
707-544-4078
www.bpmcpa.com

Tell us some recent news at your company that boosted revenue: In July, BPM merged with Info@Risk, a Eugene, Oregon based information security firm. Cyber risks are quickly becoming one of the biggest and most complicated challenges for businesses, large and small. This partnership allows us to perform high-value comprehensive penetration testing and risk assessments, representing a growing need for current and future clients.

What drew you to accounting?:? I was always good with numbers and logic, so there was a natural draw. When my dad encouraged me to go into accounting by telling me his CPA only worked four months out of the year, I think it was coming from a place where he worked extremely long hours running his own business and wanted to see his kids have more balance in their lives. It didn’t work out exactly as I planned, but I can’t complain.

Favorite number between 1 and 99, and why?:? I like them all the same.

Most fun you had on an accounting engagement?:? They’re all fun. I work in the wine, craft beverage, and food industries with clients and colleagues who are smart, motivated, and know how to have a good time.

Jon P. Dal Poggetto, CPA

Dal Poggetto & Company LLP
149 Stony Circle, first floor, Santa Rosa 95401
707-545-3311
www.dalpoggetto.com

Tell us some recent news at your company that boosted revenue: Client merger and acquisition tax consulting

What drew you to accounting?:? The bookkeeping course I took at Santa Rosa High School.

Favorite number between 1 and 99, and why?:? ‘75, the year I graduated from Cal.

Most inspiring geek you know of?:? Mark Zuckerberg has done pretty well.

Most fun you had on an accounting engagement?:? Harvest lunches with my winery clients.

Mike Musson

Linkenheimer LLP
187 Concourse Blvd., Santa Rosa 95403
707-546-0272
www.linkcpa.com

Tell us some recent news at your company that boosted revenue: Tangible Property Regulations.

What drew you to accounting?:? My UCSB roommates.

Favorite number between 1 and 99, and why?:? 3. Balance.

Most inspiring geek you know of?:? Leonardo da Vinci

Most fun you had on an accounting engagement?:? Inventory observation work on top of huge grain silos. I like to climb.

Timothy McGaughey, CPA

Managing partner, Baldwin, McGaughey & Co. CPAs
737 Southpoint Blvd., Suite K, Petaluma 94954
707-762-3517
www.CPAPETALUMA.com

What drew you to accounting?:? When I was in high school I took a couple of accounting classes that I enjoyed and have never looked back.

Favorite number between 1 and 99, and why?:? 13. Although unlucky for many my family has embraced it as our lucky number.

Most inspiring geek you know of?:? Sheldon Cooper

Most fun you had on an accounting engagement?:? Wine tasting after doing an inventory observation at a winery.

Josh Moore

Pisenti & Brinker LLP
3562 Round Barn Circle, Suite 300, Santa Rosa 95403
707-542-3343
www.pbllp.com

Tell us some recent news at your company that boosted revenue: We are excited that John Meislahn joined our team recently as Director of Business Development. Referrals from existing clients and other professionals we work with in the community continue to be our primary sources of new revenue.

What drew you to accounting?:? I took an accounting course in high school and it just felt like a fit so I continued with it. There are so many opportunities and different directions that an accounting career can take you and I liked the idea of having my own practice someday.

Favorite number between 1 and 99, and why?:? 31 – represents the Kenwood Fire Protection District where I spent a lot of time as a teenager in the Explorer program and made life long friends.

Most inspiring geek you know of?:? Cliff Clavin from Cheers comes to mind. Maybe not inspiring…but certainly funny.

Most fun you had on an accounting engagement?:? As a manager I worked on an engagement where we planned and performed surprise site inspections for one of our clients with various locations in California, Arizona and Nevada. We covered a fair amount of territory in a short period of time and were able to give valuable advice at the end of the process about internal controls and business operational improvements.

Mark Rubins

Moss Adams LLP
3558 Round Barn Blvd., Suite 300, Santa Rosa 95403
707-527-0800
www.mossadams.com

Tell us some recent news at your company that boosted revenue: We launched a new brand to bring more West to business. We’re embracing a culture of optimism, opportunity, and collaboration to create a great experience for our clients. We also recently incorporated Rona Consulting and Hein & Associates to expand our accounting and advisory services reach across the West.

What drew you to accounting?:? I thought that as an accountant, I wouldn’t have to write, work with people, or sell. Obviously, I didn’t do a very good job researching the public accounting profession. Also my high school accounting teacher, Angelo Catelani, always talked how respected the accounting profession was, saying a good accountant would never have a problem finding a job.

Favorite number between 1 and 99, and why?:? 1. It’s the lowest score you can get on a golf hole.

Most fun you had on an accounting engagement?:? When I was a new staff accountant, I was on an engagement at a brewery and had to verify their inventory count. After opening a case of beer to make sure it was full, the partner asked how I was sure there was beer in the bottles. I opened a bottle and took a sip; yep, it’s beer. Then the partner and master brewer proceeded to finish the beer without me. I had to find another bottle of beer to “verify.” Here’s a tips for all the new accountants out there: when counting beer, count the bulk beer and raw materials first before counting the finished beer. This results in much more accurate counts.

Debbie Warren, CPA

Mengali Accountancy
205 Foss Creek Circle, Healdsburg 95448
707-431-0600
www.mengali.com

Tell us some recent news at your company that boosted revenue: We recently completed a six month hiring process and found three new fabulous team members, so we were able to start working our way through our potential client list and begin onboarding more clients. We strive to provide the best place to work so part of that requires putting in a lot of time and effort during our candidate search and testing process to ensure we bring on the best qualified candidates who not only have the skillset but who also have the personal values that align with our strong company values. It was very rewarding to have a such a great outcome!

What drew you to accounting?:? I love numbers and accounting feels second nature to me. I feel as though this is what I’m meant to do in my professional career and my purpose because I’m good at it and I enjoy doing it. Growing up my father had his business office in our home for several years so from a very young age I was working in his office helping out with paying bills, organizing expenses by jobsite, and of course I had the filing job and I loved every minute of it because I was earning money which was a big deal as a kid back then.

I also enjoyed seeing all of the jobsites in person and understanding the development process and seeing something built start to finish, and of course roller skating through the open framed houses or condos before the walls went up. So I would have to say me working in my father’s office from a very young age drew me both to accounting and the field of real estate which I specialize in.

Favorite number between 1 and 99, and why?:? My favorite number is 27 because that is the day of the month that both my daughter and myself were born on and 2x7 = 14 which reminds me of Valentine’s Day and Love and my husband and 2+7 = 9 and my daughter was born in 2009, so I like 27 a lot and all of its different results of the two numbers that make up 27!

Most inspiring geek you know of?:? My business partner Renee Mengali. She gets excited over accounting problems and complex deal structures and totally geeks out when it comes to accounting. She’s a very inspiring woman with her incredible hard work, dedication, and out of this world intelligence and she really encourages and motivates me to push myself to achieve great things, so Renee is the most inspiring, and coolest, geek I know!

Most fun you had on an accounting engagement?:? The most fun I had on an accounting engagement is definitely one of the trips to Arizona, which we take annually, to attend Rainbow Housing Assistance Corporations’ annual banquet. I enjoy seeing in person and spending time with many of our clients and colleagues in attendance who are spread across many different states who I communicate with so often with via email and phone, and hearing more about one another’s families while enjoying great food and drinks.

We spend many hours laughing and sharing stories and hearing heartwarming stories from Rainbow Housing in how they are making the world a better place by serving many communities in need across the United States. It brings great joy to me that we provide accounting support to such great clients and to all of the wonderful people that are a part of those organizations!

Laura E. Wintz

G&J Seiberlich & Co. LLP
3264 Villa Lane, Napa 94558
707-224-7948
www.gjscollp.com

Tell us some recent news at your company that boosted revenue: We brought on two younger partners in the last couple of years who are active in the community and bringing in new clients to the firm. Continual improvement to our paperless process allowing staff in any office to work on any project and cross training staff at all levels has increased productivity and utilization rates.

What drew you to accounting?:? Accounting has always been a part of my life. I was a bookkeeper after graduating high school for Longs Drugs Store for 21 years before going back to school and finishing my degree. I joined G & J Seiberlich & Co LLP in December 1999 after graduation and have made my career here becoming partner in 2010.

Favorite number between 1 and 99, and why?:? 81. The month and day I was born.

Most inspiring geek you know of?:? Albert Einstein. His dedication and discipline to his ambitions no matter what society labeled him to be.

Most fun you had on an accounting engagement?:? Working through complex tax issues with a client. It’s like a puzzle and you get excited every time a piece fits into place. The satisfaction at the end when all the puzzle is complete and you were able to successfully help our client

Other leading accounting firms in the North Bay

Ghirardo, CPA

Managing Partner: Jerry Ghirardo

Number of North Bay accountants: 17 Headquarters: Novato

Top industries served: Distrib./wholesale, pers. services, professional, real estate

Services offered: Bus. valuations, computer consult., mergers & acquisitions, bookkeeping, bus. Succession, cash flow/budget anal., Quickbooks consult., trust admin., emp. benefit consult., litigation support, retirement plan., real estate consulting, financial reporting and consulting, business consulting

Brotemarkle, Davis & Co.

Managing Partner: Craig Underhill

Number of North Bay accountants: 14 Headquarters: St. Helena Top industries served: Nonprofits, professional, retail, wineries/vineyards Services offered: Benchmarking, bus. Succession, bus. valuations, cash flow/budget anal., CFO/controller, computer consult., cost segregation, mergers & acquisitions, Quickbooks consult., stratigic performance management

Zainer Rinehart Clarke

Managing Partner: Betsy Stewart

Number of North Bay accountants: 13 Headquarters: Santa Rosa

Top industries served: Construction, manufacturing, professional, wineries/vineyards

Services offered: Bookkeeping, bus. succession, bus. Valuations, cash flow/budget anal., CFO/controller, cost segregation, gov. accting., litigation support, mergers & acquisitions, Quickbooks consult., SEC licensed, trust admin., wealth mgm.

Friedlander Cherwon Capper LLP

Managing Partner: Norman Capper

Number of North Bay accountants: 12

Headquarters: San Rafael

Top industries served: Construction, pers. services, professional, real estate, restaurants, tech.

Services offered: Bookkeeping, bus. valuations, litigation support, mergers & acquisitions, Quickbooks consult., trust admin., wealth mgmt.

Boerio, Di Pasqua & Associates, CPAs

Managing Partner: Charles Boerio

Number of North Bay accountants: 12 Headquarters: Novato

Top industries served: Manufacturing, professional, real estate, tech.

Services offered: Benchmarking, bus. succession, cash flow/budget anal., litigation support, mergers & acquisitions, Quickbooks consult., trust admin.

Frank, Rimerman + Co. LLP

Managing Partner: Brian Kreischer

Number of North Bay accountants: 12

Headquarters: St. Helena

Top industries served: Professional, real estate, tech., wineries/vineyards Services offered: Benchmarking, bookkeeping, bus. succession, bus. valuations, cash flow/budget anal., CFO/controller, computer consult., cost segregation, financial plan., litigation support, mergers & acquisitions, Quickbooks consult., wealth mgmt.

Perotti & Carrade CPAs

Managing Partner: David Perotti

Number of North Bay accountants: 11

Headquarters: Larkspur

Top industries served: Distrib./wholesale, nonprofits, pers. services, real estate

Services offered: Bookkeeping, cash flow/budget anal., computer consult., financial plan., litigation support, Quickbooks consult., trust admin.

Jones, Schiller & Littman LLP

Managing Partner: Scott Littman

Number of North Bay accountants: 11

Headquarters: Greenbrae

Top industries served: Manufacturing, professional, real estate, restaurants

Services offered: Bookkeeping, bus. succession, bus. valuations, cash flow/budget anal., emp. benefit consult., financial plan., litigation support, mergers & acquisitions, Quickbooks consult., retirement plan., trust admin., wealth mgmt.

Wilson Markle Stuckey Hardesty & Bott, LLP

Managing Partner: David Bailey

Number of North Bay accountants: 11

Headquarters: Larkspur

Top industries served: Legal, nonprofits, professional, real Estate

Services offered: Bookkeeping, bus. succession, cash flow/budget anal., financial plan., litigation support, mergers & acquisitions, Quickbooks consult., retirement plan., trust admin., wealth mgmt.

Eckhoff and Company

Managing Partner: Michele Hasssid

Number of North Bay accountants: 9

Headquarters: San Rafael

Top industries served: Health care, legal, manufacturing, nonprofits, pers. services, professional, real estate, restaurants

Services offered: Bookkeeping, bus. succession, bus. valuations, computer consult., emp. benefit consulting, financial plan., litigation support, mergers & acquisitions, Quickbooks consult., trust admin., wealth mgmt.

Dillwood, Burkel & Millar

Managing Partner: David Dillwood

Number of North Bay accountants: 8

Headquarters: Santa Rosa

Top industries served: Manufacturing, nonprofits, real estate, wineries/vineyards

Services offered: Bookkeeping, bus. succession, bus. valuations, cash flow/budget anal., financial plan., litigation support, mergers & acquisitions, Quickbooks consult.

Uboldi, Heinke & Velladao, LLP

Managing Partner: Thomas Velladao

Number of North Bay accountants: 6

Headquarters: Napa

Top industries served: Pers. services, real estate, restaurants, wineries/vineyards

Services offered: Bookkeeping, bus. succession, bus. valuations, litigation support, mergers & acquisitions, retirement plan., trust admin.

Bollinger, Glenn, Guattery, Gunn & McAravy

Managing Partner: Kelley Bollinger

Number of North Bay accountants: 6

Headquarters: Santa Rosa

Top industries served: Agriculture (nonwine), health care, lodging, nonprofits, pers. services, professional, real estate, wineries/vineyards

Services offered: Bookkeeping, bus. succession, bus. valuations, cash flow/budget anal., computer consult., financial plan., litigation support, Quickbooks consult., trust admin.

Torkelson & Associates CPAs

Managing Partner: Rick Torkelson, Lori Enochs

Number of North Bay accountants: 4

Headquarters: Petaluma

Top industries served: Construction, pers. services, professional, retail

Services offered: Bookkeeping, bus. succession, bus. valuations, cash flow/budget anal., computer consult., litigation support, Quickbooks consult., trust admin.

Capitani & Company

Managing Partner: Jack Capitani, Scott Capitani

Number of North Bay accountants: 3

Headquarters: Santa Rosa

Top industries served: Agriculture (nonwine), manufacturing, nonprofits, wineries/vineyards

Services offered: Bookkeeping, cash flow/budget anal., CFO/controller, financial plan.