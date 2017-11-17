They’ve got your numbers: 9 North Bay accounting leaders

Here are insights into some of the top North Bay people in accounting.

Timothy Allen

Managing partner, Allen Wine Group LLP

120 Stony Point Road, Suite 230, Santa Rosa 95401

707-528-3860

www.allenwine.com

Tell us some recent news at your company that boosted revenue: Now in our eighth year of business, we recently added our 16th employee and signed our 85th winery client.

What drew you to accounting?:? The people side of the profession. The more you progress in your accounting career, the more your business becomes about people and persuasion.

Favorite number between 1 and 99, and why?:? Any number lower than 14% because then you pay $.50 less per gallon for Federal excise taxes on wine.

Most inspiring geek you know of?:? Albert Einstein. He preferred Mozart to the classroom.

Most fun you had on an accounting engagement?:? Auditing Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards when I worked at Deloitte. I enjoyed the people and the business so much that I left Deloitte and became an employee of SCV for five years.

Michelle Ausburn

BPM LLP

110 Stony Point Road, Suite 210, Santa Rosa 95401

1432A Main St., St. Helena 95474

707-544-4078

www.bpmcpa.com

Tell us some recent news at your company that boosted revenue: In July, BPM merged with Info@Risk, a Eugene, Oregon based information security firm. Cyber risks are quickly becoming one of the biggest and most complicated challenges for businesses, large and small. This partnership allows us to perform high-value comprehensive penetration testing and risk assessments, representing a growing need for current and future clients.

What drew you to accounting?:? I was always good with numbers and logic, so there was a natural draw. When my dad encouraged me to go into accounting by telling me his CPA only worked four months out of the year, I think it was coming from a place where he worked extremely long hours running his own business and wanted to see his kids have more balance in their lives. It didn’t work out exactly as I planned, but I can’t complain.

Favorite number between 1 and 99, and why?:? I like them all the same.

Most fun you had on an accounting engagement?:? They’re all fun. I work in the wine, craft beverage, and food industries with clients and colleagues who are smart, motivated, and know how to have a good time.

Jon P. Dal Poggetto, CPA

Dal Poggetto & Company LLP

149 Stony Circle, first floor, Santa Rosa 95401

707-545-3311

www.dalpoggetto.com

Tell us some recent news at your company that boosted revenue: Client merger and acquisition tax consulting

What drew you to accounting?:? The bookkeeping course I took at Santa Rosa High School.

Favorite number between 1 and 99, and why?:? ‘75, the year I graduated from Cal.

Most inspiring geek you know of?:? Mark Zuckerberg has done pretty well.

Most fun you had on an accounting engagement?:? Harvest lunches with my winery clients.

Mike Musson

Linkenheimer LLP

187 Concourse Blvd., Santa Rosa 95403

707-546-0272

www.linkcpa.com

Tell us some recent news at your company that boosted revenue: Tangible Property Regulations.

What drew you to accounting?:? My UCSB roommates.

Favorite number between 1 and 99, and why?:? 3. Balance.

Most inspiring geek you know of?:? Leonardo da Vinci

Most fun you had on an accounting engagement?:? Inventory observation work on top of huge grain silos. I like to climb.