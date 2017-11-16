Two businesses in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove area scorched during the wildfires have reopened.

Keysight Technologies’ four main buildings at its Fountaingrove campus remain intact “and the majority of production-related facilities are now in operation,” the company said in a press release. Cleaning and restoration efforts continue in areas that suffered smoke and fire-related damage.

The fire destroyed two large modular office buildings near the front of the campus.

Some Keysight workers are temporarily reporting to sites in Petaluma and at former Hewlett-Packard/Agilent Technologies facilities inside Rohnert Park’s Somo Village.

In addition, Medtronic will reopened its Fountaingrove facility after having evacuated and shut down during the Tubbs fire.

The facility, located near Round Barn Boulevard, remained intact, suffering only cosmetic damage such as burned landscaping and embers that pelted and spot-damaged windows, said Sean Salmon, president of the company’s coronary and structural heart division.

The company, headquartered in Dublin, employs approximately 900 workers at its four facilities across Santa Rosa. The Fountaingrove campus is the largest, housing its marketing, business and support staff as well as laboratories that conduct research and testing for stents, angioplasty balloons and related products.

—

Truett-Hurst gets Weight Watchers imprint

Truett-Hurst Inc. of Healdsburg has launched Cense wine label, which has been endorsed by Weight Watchers as part of its meal program.

The first varietal will be a sauvignon blanc and will be stocked in national supermarkets such as Kroger. The wine will have a value of three SmartPoints within the Weight Watchers scorecard for a five-ounce-glass serving. Most white wines have a value of four points or more.

“By working with esteemed winemaker Truett-Hurst to develop Cense, we are not only offering our members wine they can enjoy for fewer points, but we have also created a serious product that addresses the strong consumer demand for a great-tasting wine that is also lower in calories,” said Ryan Nathan, vice president of products, licensing, and e-commerce at Weight Watchers International.

After coffee, wine is the second most tracked item by Weight Watchers participants in their individual software programs.

—

Santa Rosa Junior College gets $100,000 relief donation

Santa Rosa Junior College has received a $100,000 donation from the 2017 North Bay Fire Relief Fund. The fund was established by Redwood Credit Union, The Press Democrat, and State Senator Mike McGuire to support the immediate needs of community members who have lost homes in the four counties affected (Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, and Lake), first responders who lost homes while fighting fires and protecting our communities, and kids and schools (public and private) in the four counties impacted by the fires, the college stated. The donation was made to the SRJC Fire Relief Fund to support the urgent needs of SRJC students and employees who lost their homes.

The SRJC Foundation established the SRJC Fire Relief Fund with $100,000, which has been met with an additional $300,000 in donations from the community, including a $50,000 donation from Exchange Bank and several large donations from other California community college districts. To date, the college has already distributed funds to help more than 400 individuals. SRJC students and employees who lost homes are eligible for grants from both the SRJC Fire Relief Fund and the 2017 North Bay Fire Relief Fund