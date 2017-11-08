According to readers of Condé Nast’s travel magazine, The Farmhouse Inn in Forestville is the top lodging spot in Northern California, and 15 others from the North Bay also made the list.

Condé Nast’s 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards for the 50 best hotels and resorts in the world named several popular lodgings in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties. The Farmhouse Inn was followed on the list by Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, North Block Hotel in Yountville and Hotel Healdsburg in Healdsburg.

“We are honored to have a place on this prestigious list among other exceptional hotels and thank our guests for sharing their voice,” said Sileshi Mengiste, Bardessono vice president of operations. The Yountville resort came in sixth.

Meadowood Napa Valley in St. Helena ranked No. 7, and Pelican Inn in Marin County’s Muir Beach, came in at No. 9. See the complete list here.

More than 300,000 travelers took part in the survey. Condé Nast reported the top-rated experiences, ranging from elegant castles in the Irish countryside to tented safari camps trailing the Great Migration across the Serengeti.

“Most notably, readers declared a passion for the authentic, the personalized, the unexpected — finding all three in both newcomers and stalwarts around the world,” it said.