(1 of ) John Chiang and Judy James
(2 of ) State Treasurer John Chiang, left, says he will join with Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, right, in moving forward on de Leon's plan to automatically enroll private-sector workers in state run retirement plans, during a news conference,Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. The Secure Choice Plan, signed into law by Go. Jerry Brown last November, could be challenged in court after Congress revoked a legal safe-haven created by former President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)