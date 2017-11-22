The Petaluma Health Center has made a deep commitment to the health of its employees.

“We believe that their health and wellbeing not only translates into success in the workplace, but it also results in happy and more productive employees both on and off the job,” said Lisa Knight, chief human resources officer.

With a mission to ensure access, and to provide quality prevention-focused health care for the communities it serves, PHC emphasizes overall wellness and the value of the patient-provider relationship.

With locations in Petaluma, Rohnert Park, at the San Antonio High School and Casa Grande High School Health Clinics as well as at the SRJC Petaluma Campus and at the Mary Issak Homeless Shelter Clinic (COTS), officials with the center are committed to supporting its staff with tools and resources that will help them achieve their health goals.

At PHC, employees have access to some of the same wellness programs offered to patients, including group exercise classes, the use of Omada Health to deliver diabetes-prevention behavioral change via an online platform, and access to its onsite farmer’s market.

Additional benefits include discounted gym memberships and onsite bike and shower rooms.

Additionally, employees are provided with free Fitbits to encourage them to stay active, walk and move throughout the day.

“As a private, nonprofit organization it can be challenging to commit resources to areas like employee wellness, however, we hold a strong belief that not only does an investment pay off over time; it is imperative and our obligation to give our staff every opportunity to live healthier lives. As a health care organization, the ripple effect of this investment is immense, particularly in our sector,” Knight added.

“We regularly see our people taking walk breaks, and it is the norm to see them wearing Fitbits and sharing how many steps they have logged.”