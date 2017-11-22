About 76 percent of Redwood Credit Union (RCU) employees have participated in a branded worksite wellness program over the past year.

Employees track their personal wellness and improvements through challenges and educational modules. Individuals and departments can challenge each other, or staff can complete challenges independently. Employees have the flexibility to choose based on personal preference.

Some activities include logging steps, drinking water, and improving sleep habits, as well as making healthier food choices. The platform also includes opportunities for staff to comment, share healthy tips, and discuss health-related topics.

By tracking activities, employees earn points to be redeemed for prizes including up to a $250 gift card. In addition to logging points online, employees have taken the initiative to create a culture of wellness.

For example, the accounting department participates in plank and water challenges. They also challenged the Risk Management Department to a walking challenge where staff members received credit for walking at lunch and during breaks. This culture has spread and is now being replicated in many RCU departments and branches.

RCU has partnered with the Center for Well-Being to offer several presentations to RCU employees on health-related topics. The Center also performed a workplace wellness assessment and offered additional ideas for fostering healthy habits at work.

Staff members also have opportunities throughout the year to participate in community events, such as the Human Race and the Tour de Fox, where in addition to engaging in healthy activities — like walking, running and biking — they are also raising funds to support local nonprofits.

“Our employees enjoy the benefits of our wellness programs, and when our staff feels good, they’re able to provide even better service to our members and communities,” said Brett Martinez, president and CEO.

Recognizing that work-life balance is essential to employee health, RCU offers numerous paid holidays throughout the year and a personal-time-off (PTO) accrual program. Furthermore, RCU offers an extended longevity leave to employees at the completion of each five years of continuous service.

Redwood Credit Union recently received the Center for Well-Being’s 2017 Healthy Business Leader award for its commitment to promoting wellness in the workplace and in the community.