Wellness is part of everyday business life at Workrite Ergonomics, a manufacturer of ergonomic furniture, say company officials.

“Work/life balance isn’t just a catchphrase for us, it’s the foundation of our amazing wellness program that enables us to take care of ourselves and our families,” said Christi Reynolds, human resources coordinator. “Our program includes guest speakers, massage therapists, onsite bio-metric screenings, flu shots, and many volunteer opportunities. We also have team activities such as monthly walks, tracking our exercise, steps, and hours of movement throughout the day using company-provided by LumaFit trackers, an interactive fitness device with heart-age monitoring.”

She said the company continues to listen to employee feedback and will seek new vendors, speakers and activities to add to its popular program.

Related Stories 19 stories of North Bay companies that excel at workplace wellness

Creating an integrated wellness program for the Workrite team was a natural fit. Introduction to the program starts immediately after a person is hired and is followed by weekly wellness emails describing future events, as well as health tips, recipes and motivational quotes. Flyers posted on walls throughout the office focus on monthly wellness themes.

Wednesday Wellness events range from health fairs and gratitude journals to recipe exchanges and company walks. The company has continued to reinvent sponsored activities by emphasizing various health topics and participation standards.

President Charlie Lawrence says, “Each dollar invested (in employee well being) has produced immeasurable results in employee engagement and happiness. This enables us to zero in on what we do best – providing outstanding ergonomic office solutions to our clients.”

It is often standing room only during WorkRite’s bi-weekly Lunch n’ Learns where people from the community are invited to discuss topics ranging from financial health to mental health and everything in between.

Since WorkRite’s July 2014 wellness program launch, the company has held 50 Lunch n’ Learns, 14 workplace challenges and eight ping pong tournaments among other events and activities. There are hosted weekly events, such as champions meetings, chair massages and Spirit Days, to raise awareness of various causes. Some 62% of the workforce is on track to receive annual wellness participation bonuses in 2017 that can reach $250, up from 55% in 2016.

“Beyond activities and participation, Workrite’s program aids in recruiting new hires and retaining existing employees,” according to Reynolds. “We believe in our people and strive to support them so they can succeed, both professionally and personally.”